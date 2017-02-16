Ryan Murphy reveals his least favorite Glee performance

How about "Friday"??



I don't have a favorite specific song but my fave episodes was the first Britney one and then the one where they all got drunk

The one when they got drunk and the Gaga one were my faves. The drinking one had Like a G6 in the soundtrack and I still unironically stan that bop and know all the words

I saw dev in concert once and as you can probably imagine the venue wasn't packed lol so I got right up against the stage

LoL I remember the drinking one, I love it too, IDK why. Brittany vomiting during "Tik Tok" was iconic.

I loved Friday on Glee honestly lol

I actually liked that one. lol, let me go and watch the performance.

I AGREE.

Will star in and produce a sci-fi show about kids with superpowers who are misdiagnosed as being crazy



can we fucking stop doing this

I guess I had stopped watching by this point... yikes.



I still like the Darren Criss version of Teenage Dream. Reply

That was a good cover

YES. Best song to come out of Glee, TBH.



I also like their version of Bieber's Baby. (hides head in shame) Reply

that was glee's best song BY FAR. other than don't stop believing, it's honestly the only one i remember and would even consider listening to again.

I have like an unreasonable hate for him directly associated with this show but I still think that was a good cover.

lol, my mom kept that episode on the DVR for like a week so she could watch that scene over and over.

Glee was the show that truly kept me sane durning a period when my femeninity became obvious to everyone and stopped being just a ~qt child thing. I will always be thankfull to Ryan Murphy for keeping me alive, but I failed to finish it and will never rewatch because I know I will HATE IT. How grown up people were watching this shit without cringing?

Gangnam style was bad



This is my favorite. Their voices are so different but it worked SO WELL





And mandatory in every glee post I think

i love the i feel pretty/unpretty mashup

pretty/unpretty fucked my little faberry-loving self up for SO long

Lmao me honestly! The stares and everything, my freshman high school self was like "THERES SOMETHING THERE"

Both greattt choices

Yaasssssss! At all of this!!!!

Pretty/Unpretty is the best Dianna sounded in the show. It's such an excellent mashup.



And I think I probably almost cried when I first watched DROMY. I truly do love Lea's voice. Reply

Pretty/Unpretty was pretty great.

i hated so many glee covers but shoutout to darren's "silly love songs" for combining a song i already hate with a man who got on my nerves more than any other performer in human history



also chris colfer can keep it. his gummy smile still haunts my nightmares tbh i don't need him back on my screen Reply

artie had almost nothing but flawless performances

Safety Dance was so goddamn great

i've only seen season 1 but I will say that Rachel's don't rain on my parade definitely gave me chills - mostly 'cause it was one of the only times I actually thought she was cute/relatable and how she was all ~i've prepared for this my whole life

lmfao i love all of this self-reflection re: glee ryan murphy is doing



i've never seen that fuckass performance before in my life and now i'm mad i clicked. tied for worst with



(i would have added the shitty hall and oates mashup but i refuse to put actual angel cory on blast like that)



best will always be





honorable mention (when the show should have ended)

Okay glad to see I didn't miss anything after season 3 lol

the only thing you missed was kurtcheltana in nyc and u can find those scenes on vimeo. fuck the rest.

tongue tied is so good. It would have been a nice ending

Anything the Trouble Tones touched was gold.





I am still bitter we never got an Unholy Trinity episode that focused on them and the Cheerio nationals. Reply

I love whenever glee covered Kelly clarkson lol

Remember that episode when The Unholy Trinity was going to be kicked out of Glee club because they wanted to miss a half time performance for A NATIONAL CHEERIO COMPETITION!!!!

That ep the my first big WTF Glee moment so I'll never forget.



That ep the my first big WTF Glee moment so I'll never forget. Reply

Who can forget. It was their big superbowl episode lol. I was also pissed.

Glee didn't deserve the Trouble Tones.

"Rose's Turn" is when I started paying attention to the show. And I love "Bad Romance." Probably the group songs in the beginning. And that first song by the fun they did. idk. I'm trying to black that whole show out of my memory, so it's hard to even remember any.

But "Fighter" is the absolute worst.

Edited at 2017-02-17 04:13 am (UTC)



But "Fighter" is the absolute worst.



Edited at 2017-02-17 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

i will always love season 1. it was all downhill from there

If they had stopped after the 13th episode it would have been such a flawless little cult show but lol w/e

Oblig Santana ripping Kurt and new one, digging his grave, and throwing him in

i often hated santana but i hated kurt a hundred million times more and this clip is always soothing balm on my soul tbh

I thought this was a nice tribute.



