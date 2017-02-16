Naya

Ryan Murphy reveals his least favorite Glee performance




-Was mortified that they did "Gangsta Style"
-Was corrected on the name and he couldn't believe he got the name wrong
-Wasn't Glees finest moment







-Will star in and produce a sci-fi show about kids with superpowers who are misdiagnosed as being crazy
-Plans on writing/directing the pilot
-Shows name for the time being is Indigo


Source S2
