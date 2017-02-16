Ryan Murphy reveals his least favorite Glee performance
-Was mortified that they did "Gangsta Style"
-Was corrected on the name and he couldn't believe he got the name wrong
-Wasn't Glees finest moment
-Will star in and produce a sci-fi show about kids with superpowers who are misdiagnosed as being crazy
-Plans on writing/directing the pilot
-Shows name for the time being is Indigo
Fave/least fave Glee performance?
I don't have a favorite specific song but my fave episodes was the first Britney one and then the one where they all got drunk
I still like the Darren Criss version of Teenage Dream.
I also like their version of Bieber's Baby. (hides head in shame)
This is my favorite. Their voices are so different but it worked SO WELL
And mandatory in every glee post I think
And I think I probably almost cried when I first watched DROMY. I truly do love Lea's voice.
also chris colfer can keep it. his gummy smile still haunts my nightmares tbh i don't need him back on my screen
Favorite:
i've never seen that fuckass performance before in my life and now i'm mad i clicked. tied for worst with
(i would have added the shitty hall and oates mashup but i refuse to put actual angel cory on blast like that)
best will always be
honorable mention (when the show should have ended)
I am still bitter we never got an Unholy Trinity episode that focused on them and the Cheerio nationals.
That ep the my first big WTF Glee moment so I'll never forget.
But "Fighter" is the absolute worst.
Edited at 2017-02-17 04:13 am (UTC)