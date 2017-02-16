I don't know how I feel about Lifetime's new logo tbh. It's cliche at this point, but maybe it will work better in motion. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't notice they changed it, it's the second rebrand they've done. I prefer the original logo http://www.underconsideration.com/brandn ew/archives/its_mama_logo_time.php#.WKZu A5A8KK0 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Nelly Furtado and I go way back!" yeah when you turned her from cutesy folk singer into awkward uncomfortable sex kitten pop star Reply

Thread

Link

are they old enough to even know who nelly furtado is they look so young



any actual talent on this show? seeing a lot of basic Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when she was big, I kinda liked her, also I respected her hustle, she wanted our latin-american coins a lot, with all the colabs and songs in spanish she did lol



I liked this one a lot:







Edited at 2017-02-17 03:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought Folklore was her best album and that she should return to that sound. Reply

Thread

Link

Folklore is my favorite album of hers but I cannot deny the BOP masterpiece that was Loose. Reply

Thread

Link