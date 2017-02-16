Tv ratings for 2/15: Heigl's 2nd comeback attempt not promising





Me every time I see Arrow's ratings: Reply

Thread

Link

That Friday timeslot is just itching to get its hands on Error. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doubt wasn't that bad, tbh. Then again, I watch trash TV so.



I watched Speechless, Blindspot, and SVU. Reply

Thread

Link

I keep meaning to watch Speechless because YES to representation and Minnie deserves a long running show. I liked About a Boy and remember not being the most positive about it on here and a few people came at me (in a nice way) and I regretted saying anything bad about it. It was cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really good! Minnie is perfect in the role. The show is funny and cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anyone else like the new match game? I think it is really funny Reply

Thread

Link

Sad for Dulé.



I didn't watch it though, I watched all the ABC comedies. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think a single person in 2017 expects a Katherine Heigl show in to succeed or even do marginally well. She is TV poison at this point. Just get ready for a career in infomercials, sis. Reply

Thread

Link

I just think she is making the wrong moves. Her tv career isn't set up to be a leading lady. She would probably be more successful in an ensemble show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like Katherine Heigl but I like Dulé Hill. TOO DIFFICULT. Reply

Thread

Link

The Goldbergs totally made me tear up at the end, I can admit that. Reply

Thread

Link

Stay making that NyQuil and cat litter money sis Reply

Thread

Link

I want to support Doubt for Laverne and Dule. But Heigl... Reply

Thread

Link