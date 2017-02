This show is glorious, fuck all the haters. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this awful show so much. Reply

Thread

Link

this episode was brought to you by the letter D for Dick appointments, specifically Kevin's and the one I need to make with Jughead's dad. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

startin' the episode rn Reply

Thread

Link

grundy's pedo ass should have gone to jail but at least she's gone. poor jughead. also Skeet Ulrich heyyy. <3 Kevin Reply

Thread

Link

I wanted her to go to jail tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lol'ed @ booty tutor.



Reply

Thread

Link

Yes!! Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link