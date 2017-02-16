Is Louis Tomlinson getting back together with ex Eleanor Calder?

whatever pisses off the larries tbh Reply

is he the gay one? there has to be a gay one. Reply

Acording to Larries (the shippers of him and Harry) yes he is, and he loves Harry soo much. Reply

He's looking a lot less haggard and rat like in those pics. Reply

i'm sure this is somehow proof larry is real Reply

NO

Eleanor needs to stay traveling w her guy friend and stay away from Lewis and his baby mama drama and insane stans. They may have reconciled as friends especially given his moms death but no they should not get back together at all.



Anyway Liam and drake met the other night and I can't believe a post wasn't made with that pic. Reply

wtf his mom died??? wasn't she super young tho Reply

Yes she died of cancer recently- she was in her early 40s Reply

wow that must have been awful :/ Reply

And I can't believe people legit keep up with what celebs like on IG, like... it's not even practical. Then again those people probably have no lives Reply

lol not if bella thorne has anything to do with it 👀 Reply

LoL Reply

I thought she had a new boyfriend? I can't keep up. Reply

I think that's her gay bff who she runs her fashion site with. Reply

idk, idc, but they have a kid together so the parent in me thinks that might just be nice for the kid. Reply

she's not the mother of his child Reply

lol nm then Reply

this isn't the one he has a kid with, this was the one he had before he hooked up with the one he has the kid with Reply

oh, whoopsie Reply

Is she ~the secret triplets~ or is that someone else? Reply

lol that's her Reply

Poor Harry, this must be really upsetting for him. Reply

maybe i am just too drunk but she looks like a cutout poster in that insta pic. Reply

The plot thickens! Reply

I'm supposed to assume they were together and she was wearing his/now he's wearing her sweatshirt, right?



But I see them getting back together. I mean, I would if a dude wrote "love you goodbye" for me.



Edited at 2017-02-17 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

i feel like "love you goodbye" was basically "let me fuck you, goodbye." Reply

Oh. It totally was. If they had kept the beat/tone where Niall is singing, it could honestly be a bit of a slow jam.

Man, Niall could maybe do a slow jam?! Reply

Yep same lol Reply

I'm sure the actress Eleanor Tomlinson is so excited by this new development. Reply

... is she not photoshopped into that picture? Reply

i am...surprised this is even on ONTD lmao. i knew about it because i follow 1D blogs.



louis is a serial monogamist, so i wouldn't be surprised if he gets back with his ex. danielle and eleanor are both super cute. i just wonder when he and danielle even broke up because she posted that insta with him on his bday and then suddenly they were dunzo. Reply

Poor larries must be having a meltdown. Reply

What a fucking loser. Reply

i just visited her fashion blog and thank god the 1d fans gave her a fanbase lmao Reply

I remember when I thought 1D only had 4 members, I think I confused Louis with Liam?? or maybe with Harry? idk, I just remember I was shocked when I find out (in a post here lmao) that the group had 5 member lmao. Reply

OT a bit but larries keeps autocorrecting to latrines and I can't stop smiling Reply

