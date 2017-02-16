Is Louis Tomlinson getting back together with ex Eleanor Calder?
After breaking up with very pretty CW actress Danielle Campbell (at some point over the last few weeks... who really knows or cares), friend-of-the-lesser-Aoki Louis Tomlinson and ex-without-a-real-job Eleanor Tomlinson have been getting e-closer recently.
Fact #1: he re-followed her on Instagram two weeks ago.
Fact #2: she re-followed him on Instagram today.
Fact #3: today, he liked this 14-week-old picture of her wearing this Titanic sweatshirt.
Fact #4: also today, he was pictures at Starbucks wearing a half-Titanic/half-Kiss (what is the connection?) sweatshirt.
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
What do you think? Are they being the most obvious people to ever get back together, or is all a sham to play with the hearts and minds of Larries?
ME RÍO PARA NO LLORAR pic.twitter.com/Tak1lN8r1v— ️️ (@isthekinglwt) February 16, 2017
Eleanor needs to stay traveling w her guy friend and stay away from Lewis and his baby mama drama and insane stans. They may have reconciled as friends especially given his moms death but no they should not get back together at all.
Anyway Liam and drake met the other night and I can't believe a post wasn't made with that pic.
I thought she had a new boyfriend? I can't keep up.
But I see them getting back together. I mean, I would if a dude wrote "love you goodbye" for me.
Man, Niall could maybe do a slow jam?!
louis is a serial monogamist, so i wouldn't be surprised if he gets back with his ex. danielle and eleanor are both super cute. i just wonder when he and danielle even broke up because she posted that insta with him on his bday and then suddenly they were dunzo.
But I mean, if they want to get/be together and they're happy then good for them!