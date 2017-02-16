Roman Polanski wants judge to unseal Dep. DA's testimony in latest bid to return to the US
Roman Polanski seeks to have prosecutor's testimony unsealed https://t.co/jp5EqKg5PK pic.twitter.com/czijkKugKn— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 16, 2017
- Polanski's attorney has asked an LA judge to unseal the testimony that retired Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson made in 2010 to be used were he to be unavailable for future proceedings of the case.
- He believes that it contains evidence that now-deceased Judge Rittenband reneged on a privately agreed to plea agreement that would have counted his 42 days in a psychiatric study at Chino State Prison as his sentence. When Polanski fled the US to evade sentencing, Rittenband said that Polanski was to be sentenced to the remaining 48 days of his 90-day sentence to Chino, and then be voluntarily deported. 40 years of accusations of judicial misconduct and failed extraditions and dismissals ensued.
- Judge Scott Gordon has set a hearing for Feb. 24.
SOURCES: 1 & 2
Edited at 2017-02-17 02:51 am (UTC)
all this over 48 fucking days?
Edited at 2017-02-17 02:42 am (UTC)
http://www.cracked.com/personal-experie
tw for rape/csa
I hope and and cosby die in prison.