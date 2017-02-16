Roman Polanski wants judge to unseal Dep. DA's testimony in latest bid to return to the US





Maybe Tilda can put in a good word. Reply

Judges don't have to agree to plea deals, and in most jurisdictions they have wide as fuck latitude for sentencing even when they accept the guilty plea, even when you plea guilty because you thought you'd get a certain sentence.



all this over 48 fucking days?



Shouldn't have fled in the first place, Roman. Reply

Also... should not have raped a girl. Reply

MTE @ both comments, lol Reply

I feel really bad for Sam because she's spoken in her book about how she has forgiven him for her sake, and that all she wants is the news cycle about him to stop. They bug her every time he pulls something like this or his name is in the news. I couldn't imagine having to be reminded of that trauma on such a scale since being a teen. She's obv a strong woman. Reply

ita and some assholes (probable rapists imo) are always like "but she forgave him!!" as a defense. like, why she defended him absolutely matters, and regardless, nothing sam would say would change that he is literally a fugitive. Reply

Fuck this bitch. May he burn in the lake of fire. Bye. Reply

can he fucking die??? Reply

I'm still disappointed 2016 didn't come for him. Reply

Sure lots of ONTD's faves will back him up on this Reply

i hope they expose themselves Reply

Why won't he just die? Is just isn't fair! Reply

He's a piece of shit. The love Hollywood continues to have for men who rape children like him and Woody Allen makes me sick. Reply

He thinks 42 days in a hospital is an appropriate sentence for raping a 13 year old girl? Reply

Can we do a fake out where he is told he can totes come back and not be charged but then when he steps foot off that plane the SWAT teams picks him up? Reply

i don't feel bad for rapists. Reply

"But... fucking, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to fuck young girls. Juries want to fuck young girls – everyone wants to fuck young girls!" - roman polanski on why it was a big deal that he raped a child.



I hope and and cosby die in prison.



