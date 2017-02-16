HTGAWM's Viola Davis reveals her first movie-star crush and other little tidbits

thank you for the valenstan

i'm sorry op but i dropped the show

killing wes was too much for me Reply

Wesley's death only invigorated me! But I would take it all back if it meant Connor died instead! Reply

i just want alfred to have a good career Reply

Buttered popcorn with Sourpatch Kids in the popcorn and a diet coke



this sounds fucking disgusting Reply

I used to mix it sometimes and it was delicious. It surprised me at the time. Never do it with skittles tho. Reply

she's my celebrity crush Reply

Same, she looks better everytime I look her, the style, the colors she wears, the make up, damn, her husband is lucky lol.



Reply

I missed last episode but I'll watch the one for tonight. Reply

That's an interesting Ellen gift.



The funniest I've seen is Rosamund Pike's breastpump dress xD Reply

HTGAWM comes on at 9 here but I watch Scandal at 9, so I watch HTGAWM on an illegal stream. I put in the work for this community, you guys. Reply

I'm ready for Anna to destroy the DA and ADA. Reply

I'm still watching and enjoying but nothing will ever top Wes shooting Annalise. That ENTIRE scene still gives me chills and when it first happened I was screaming all over the place pressing replay like 3-4 times. Everyone was on their A game for that moment. Reply

same Reply

I forgot to mention that I replayed the scene so many times that cops were seriously called to my apartment over the sound of gun shots and I was horrified to find a shit ton of them outside of my door with guns pointed at me... Reply

that was a beautifully done scene, from the writing to the acting and all the way down to the music. Reply

Are they ever going to pick up that thread of asher being way too into Connor and Oliver relationship, or... Reply

Should I gym or watch HTGAWM? Hmm Reply

HTGWM duh Reply

I had two slices of pizza. My love handles would disagree. Reply

How many episodes left? I'm ready for this shit to get wrapped up.



I loved the K5 at first but I'm pretty much over everyone at this point. Reply

2 more after tonight. Reply

Yaaas Queen! Reply

The finale is called "Wes" and I'm pretty sure I'm not prepared for that. Reply

I'm so exhausted from work and I'm ready for a cheesy ass ep. OP love for the valenstan!I'm so exhausted from work and I'm ready for a cheesy ass ep. Reply

awww, thanks so much bb<3

