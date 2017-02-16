HTGAWM's Viola Davis reveals her first movie-star crush and other little tidbits
Viola Davis reveals her first movie-star crush and more to @MrJessCagle https://t.co/awPmU3xOxh @PeopleEWNetwork pic.twitter.com/hHAjNcNj62— People Magazine (@people) February 14, 2017
Viola Davis did a fun interview with Jess Cagle of Entertainment Weekly/People Mag where she revealed little fun details about herself including who was her first movie star crush and that would be
- what was her favorite moment in any movie? She answered Terms of Endearment where Debra Winger character is telling her children goodbye as she's dying with her telling her son Tommy 'to be sweet'
- when the camera cuts to her at an awards show what is she thinking? she's thinking of food
- what Oscar host did she like best? Billy Crystal
- what her favorite snack at the movies? Buttered popcorn with Sourpatch Kids in the popcorn and a diet coke
- what she usual wears when she watches a movie at home? her Ellen Degeneres boxer underwear she got from her show and her shirt nightgown she wears over it
- who is the person she wouldn't want to forget to thank in her acceptance speech? her husband
source
