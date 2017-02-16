Celebs react to 45's solo press conference
Full transcript and video of President Trump's news conference https://t.co/4E06ycYFVg— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2017
This afternoon at 1200 EST. 45 held his first solo press conference during his presidency and since give or take July 2016. It was a doozy.
Topics discussed:
Alex Acosta is his nominee to lead the Department of Labor. Made a joke with Jim Acosta if there was any relation.
How his poll numbers are high. The poll is the Rasmussen poll.
How he "inherited a mess"
How he had the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan then got fact-checked live during the presser. His rebuttal was he was given that information.
How the White House is a "fine-tuned machine."
How he will have a new EO that is an improvement from his travel ban.
Reporters keep asking about Flynn's resignation and his campaign's ties to Russia. "Leaks are real, news are fake."
Said former campaign chairman was "a good man" same with Flynn
"Russia is fake news."
His election victory and Hillary.
He asked the press corps if they know what uranium is and brought up Hillary again.
Was angry at media in regards to the tone of the coverage about him.
He admitted to watching to a lot of cable news.
Was angry when he was asked by a Jewish reporter in regards to the rising incidents of anti-Semitism in the US. It led to I'm the "least anti-Semitic and least racist."
Hyped up Melania.
Chicago was brought up as well as a HBCUs which lead to the CBC incident.
Celebrity Reactions:
Trump keeps asking for "friendly" reporters... The public is demanding accountability and honesty that Trump refuses to offer.— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 16, 2017
Trump LIES & when called on those LIES, gets hostile, accuses reporters of being mean, & then dismisses accountability as fake news 😐— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 16, 2017
"Is the Congressional Black Caucus friends of yours? Can you make that happen?" This is from the POTUS asking a black reporter. 😐😠— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 16, 2017
That press conference was a sick, ignorant, idiotic mess of hostility and lies from Trump.— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 16, 2017
He reeks of ignorance. Of disrespect. Of disdain. For anyone not like him. Props to @AprilDRyan. Keep questioning. pic.twitter.com/5Th9L0Jgms— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 16, 2017
This needs to happen on EVERY lie. It's up to the press to do this EVERY time. Go hard, y'all. On EVERY lie. pic.twitter.com/TGbishcDRj— Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 16, 2017
he lies - he lies - he lies - always -#neverforget he lies - he lies #resist https://t.co/hiYqGE91Xy— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 16, 2017
Trump asked a Black reporter if she was friends with the Cong'l Black Caucus. I should ask Trump if he's friends with all the Oompa Loompas.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 17, 2017
Trump brags the White House "is running like a fine-tuned machine." Huh. The only thing that's always running there these days is his mouth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 16, 2017
Trump said "SEE YOU IN COURT!" but it looks like they're going to redraft the Order entirely. Maybe this time they should run it by someone?— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 16, 2017
It's 3 months later and you're still talking about your electoral victory. That means even you aren't really sure if this nightmare is real.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 16, 2017
RIP "SEE YOU IN COURT!" https://t.co/sgcKl7YykI— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 16, 2017
This took guts. And in my opinion, a lot of integrity. We need more of this on BOTH sides of the aisle. Thanks, Shepard. Way to set the tone https://t.co/Z1yFrbfirX— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 16, 2017
I cant imagine how much losing the popular vote more than any Pres in history eats away at Trump every minute of the day. He's SO fragile.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 17, 2017
Just a reminder if you're watching this press conference, Trump = Republicans. He couldn't do any of this without the support of his party.— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) February 16, 2017
Among those who won't be working at the White House was President Donald Trump’s director of scheduling, Caroline Wiles, the daughter of Susan Wiles, Trump’s Florida campaign director and former chief of staff to Governor Rick Scott. Wiles, who resigned Friday before the background check was completed, was appointed deputy assistant secretary before the inauguration in January. Two sources close to Wiles said she will get another job in Treasury.
It was an unscheduled presser when his director of scheduling got fired today for not having proper background checks.
