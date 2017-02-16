Celebs react to 45's solo press conference

I was surprised at how directly Shep Smith went off, he is pissed. Reply

That shit was beautiful, right? Reply

Does anyone have a link to it? Reply

That was a thing of beauty. Shep is the only one worth spit at Fox News. Reply

I am not. Every now and then Shep shakes free of his programming



#FreeShep Reply

I hope he saw it Reply

He is the worst.



My friends and I are making "inherited mess" a thing, like when you come to work and shit's all over the place, like what the fuck, what kind of inherited mess is this, I did not sign up for this. Reply

You should also use "erosion of trust" that was yesterday's presser's key phrase. Reply

I will mos def feel an erosion of trust over walking into an inherited mess. Reply

LOL, I am going to try that Reply

Yes op, come through with these political posts! You're doing great work Reply

-Cosigned! Thank you for these posts!! Reply

YES!! OP IS DOING GOD'S WORK ON ONTD!! :) Reply

"Leaks are real, news are fake."



What Reply

Link





To describe going through that presser and I live commented about it in the View post for today. Reply

I am appreciating your Lego Batman gifs. Reply

I NEED MORE THOUGH. XD Reply

Haha the Lego Batman movie was great Reply

Where are you getting all of your amazing Lego Batman gifs from? Reply

Props to people who can watch footage of this vile pig spouting off about the idiotic and offensive things he does, just seeing his picture makes my skin crawl. DNW. Reply

Same, on the one hand I want to be informed from the ahem horses mouth to form my own (always headdesking) opinions, but on the other hand *muffled screaming* Reply

Not being American certainly helps in avoiding his horrendous face, I usually just come here because at least there's hate for him so it softens the blow of talking about him/acknowledging he exists. Because yes, we need to know what he's up to even if it makes us suffer to find out what way he's decided to torture us this time. Reply

Seriously, I watched a bit of today's press conference and was fuming, he is having a mental breakdown, you can see it. Reply

Same. I can't do it. It's hard enough to read abt it afterwards without vomiting Reply

it almost put me off my lunch. but i like food more than him so i powered through it. Reply

same Reply

I feel the exact same. I just go to my fave news websites to get bullet points and here tbh. Just a minute of watching his jowls flapping is nauseating



Edited at 2017-02-17 02:11 am (UTC)

I can only handle small clips here and there. He's repulsive in every way. Reply

His nervous breakdown and constant babbling about Hillary Clinton was just incredible. Reply

I need him to implode Reply

bless you op

this shit is awful

time for impeachment

is it really true that osp pulled this solo conference out of nowhere Reply

This happened today.



Among those who won't be working at the White House was President Donald Trump’s director of scheduling, Caroline Wiles, the daughter of Susan Wiles, Trump’s Florida campaign director and former chief of staff to Governor Rick Scott. Wiles, who resigned Friday before the background check was completed, was appointed deputy assistant secretary before the inauguration in January. Two sources close to Wiles said she will get another job in Treasury.



It was an unscheduled presser when his director of scheduling got fired today for not having proper background checks. Reply

I was reading another thing about it and it sounds like she didn't compile enough of her information. Depending on the security clearance, she might have had to fill out the 116 pg one (that's top secret). Reply

Oooh, dying to know why! Reply

yeah I couldn't find an article explaining why (and at least one of them is off to a job at the treasury so that seems strange) or if this has happened before and just wasn't made a big deal of. Reply

jfc Reply

As if it wasn't clear before, every day it becomes more and more evident that she has no fucking idea what he's doing Reply

My vet today was a Muslim and we were chatting (he was low key trying to set me up with his also-lawyer son). One of the thing that frustrates him most is that he, a foreign-born Muslim, fought in Vienam but Trump just deferred, deferred, deferred -- yet somehow it's him (the vet) who is the villain. Reply

Did he show you a photo of him? Is he qt? Reply

He didn't! I think he felt weird. I should google him, though. Reply

Trump is such a fucking coward. Reply

I just read the times articles on the presser. Fucking crazy. CRAZY. Reply

"it was a very substantial victory. do you agree with that?"

"you're the president" wrong answer. talk about his enormous popular vote LOSS. Reply

not even worth getting him going on the bus full of people roadtripping to New Hampshire Reply

I actually liked his response because there was an implied "unfortunately" in there. Reply

trump def didn't take it that way tho. hit him where it hurts, always. Reply

I feel like "you're the President" was his professional "DUDE WHAT THE FUCK" response, because what do you say when the president is refusing to respond to you confronting him on his lies. Reply

he should have answered, "you're the president, aren't you?" Reply

I was LONGING for him to say "no not really." and just sit down like conversation over stfu. Reply

what else could he have said? Reply

i thought it was a pretty brilliant off the cuff response. it felt like 'you're the President (aren't you?), why does the margin even matter/why are you still lying about this'. Reply

omg this, i wanted him to say you lost that popular vote by millions tho. Reply

So….I got a letter in the mail today from the Supervisor of Elections in my county that I’m without a party because the Independence Party of Florida was disbanded over a legal technicality. Reply

That sounds so sketch, especially given Florida's shitty election history. Are they asking you to choose a new party? Reply

Seriously people, call your Republican reps and tell them to get off their assessment and do something, make them afraid of losing their precious seat. Reply

at first i thought this said russian reps.



it might as well have. Reply

Same diff Reply

