Mini Riverdale Roundup + Viewing Post

Bless KJ.



i'm dying at KJ being relevant, he's from this dingy soap in NZ and most NZ actors on that soap go no where and but now he's on a gd CW show i love it. Reply

Frankie Adams as well! They're so cute, bonding over their escape from the Shortland Street curse.



I only know him from that (flop?) show Cul-de-sac. I didn't even recognize him in Riverdale. Reply

what is happening in that gif? Reply

veronica storms into the boys changing room to confront a dude that made a gross post about her - the guy in the gif isn't said dude tho , he's just surprised to see her Reply

Bless OP for all your riverdale posts 💖



I already feel sad for Betty, having a parent find your diary and then exploiting it is literally one of the worst things Reply

betty is honestly prob the character i care for the most at this point. juggy is my fav but betty is the one that deserves happiness lol Reply

omg yesss someone hmu with a stream please Reply

working on it sis! if someone finds one faster than me please share! sharing is caring ppl Reply

aww ty! <3 Reply

googled and found this Reply

Damnnit this ought be on Netflix rn lol Reply

ugh i know Reply

it is ??? Reply

I hope I can stay awake for this. not feeling well tonight. need more sleep. Reply

I'll have to watch it when it shows up on the CW app Reply

what is that gif??? Reply

i tried so hard not to ship josie and archie but i cant help it love their scenes together she needs more screen time tho Reply

i love them too



josie schooling him last week was everything Reply

I've only watched the first ep so far, I'm trying to wait so I can watch a heap at once.



I love crazy Cheryl, and Betty & Veronica. Hate the thing with Archie and the music teacher, high school teacher/student storylines are so creepy. Reply

I wonder if Reggie gone get updated to main cast next season Reply

Fake!Miss Grundy is so gross Reply

Luke Perry aged horrifically. Like he's 50 and looks 65. =\ Reply

Seriously. He looks so bad. Reply

