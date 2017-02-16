Mini Riverdale Roundup + Viewing Post
Riverdale 1x04 "The Last Picture Show" Season 1 Episode 4 Sneak Peek - When Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns that an anonymous buyer has plans to tear down the local drive-in, he fights desperately to keep it open. Betty (Lili Reinhart) finds her friendship with Archie on the line after stumbling upon some startling information she’s uncovered about Miss Grundy’s (guest star Sarah Habel) past. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) confronts her mother Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) about a suspicious meeting she witnessed between her mother and a shady Southside Serpent. Finally, after uncovering Betty’s diary, Alice (Madchen Amick) finds the perfect opportunity to destroy Archie’s golden boy image.
Dads can be so embarrassing, you know? Introducing @CW_Riverdale's most awkward love triangle yet: https://t.co/fsr3FtZBTA pic.twitter.com/uprM8GCbmY— E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) February 16, 2017
Are you excited for tonight's episode ONTD?
I'll probably watch the new episode this weekend.
I already feel sad for Betty, having a parent find your diary and then exploiting it is literally one of the worst things
josie schooling him last week was everything
I love crazy Cheryl, and Betty & Veronica. Hate the thing with Archie and the music teacher, high school teacher/student storylines are so creepy.