Mike Posner...sis. Reply

Thread

Link

So tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get that center spot, Jinjoo! Reply

Thread

Link

WTF? Why is DNCE there?

The Grammys have really gone to shit.

Reply

Thread

Link

This is Clive Davis' party. So you really should say "Clive Davis AND The Grammys have gone to shit" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh Reply

Thread

Link