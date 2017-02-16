Regis Philbin: Kelly Ripa "Offended" I Left Show, Won't Invite Me Back
Regis Philbin told Larry King on the latter's talk show that he and Kelly Ripa no longer speak and he has "never once" been invited back on "Live With Kelly" after he retired from the show in 2011 after 23 years.
"She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn't right for me any more."
This thread started and ended so unexpectedly.
My faves from the revolving panel of guest hosts are Chris O'Donnell, Jeffery Dean Morgan and Anderson Cooper
****waiting for someone to reply saying something bad about him*****
I feel like this is just capitalizing on people's perception of her.
I wouldn't want him back either.
reeg is no prize either.
I hope she gets her revenge one day.
I bet she was counting down the days when he would finally retire.
I doubt him leaving is the reason she hasn't kept in touch.
And now that we know he loves Trump she made the right decision.
