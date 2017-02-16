Regis Philbin: Kelly Ripa "Offended" I Left Show, Won't Invite Me Back



Regis Philbin told Larry King on the latter's talk show that he and Kelly Ripa no longer speak and he has "never once" been invited back on "Live With Kelly" after he retired from the show in 2011 after 23 years.

"She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn't right for me any more."

