Regis Philbin: Kelly Ripa "Offended" I Left Show, Won't Invite Me Back

i've changed my mind fuck this osp supporter



that's sad to learn but i doubt gelman would let that slide Reply

Seriously, you copied my icon? WHY? What an odd thing to do. Reply

i liked it, sorry. i love twd Reply

LMAO.

This thread started and ended so unexpectedly.



Kelly seems super petty tbh. They were a great pair tho. Reply

Have they found a new co-host yet? Reply

I don't think so. She had guest co-hosts all last week. Reply

nah, and it's not looking like it's happening anytime soon. They are already promoting Ryan Secrest hosting the after oscars show.



My faves from the revolving panel of guest hosts are Chris O'Donnell, Jeffery Dean Morgan and Anderson Cooper Reply

i enjoyed joel mchale Reply

how do u know this? Reply

Kelly and Anderson kill me. I wish he could become permanent co-host. Reply

I will always love Regis he's so adorable



****waiting for someone to reply saying something bad about him*****

he is a trump supporter. Reply

he's old Reply

wow? really? no way Reply

he def uses the phrases 'the facebooks and the twatters' Reply

he white Reply

He thinks trump is doing a great job Reply

hes a man Reply

this is the oddest thing but i'll never forget it ... he was telling some story on regis and kelly, you know when they talk ~topical stuff in the news or w/e. and he mentioned 'calling 9/11' a few times, and kelly had the more incredulous look on her face and all of a sudden goes 'wait you mean he dialled 9-1-1?'



I believe it. Reply

nobody cares grandpa! Reply

I don't like this. I mean it could very well be true, but I'm taking this with a grain of salt. I feel like after the whole thing earlier this year with Michael. Kelly is being painted as this jealous, crazy, and sensitive loon, which I find to be a little sexist. She had the right to be offended that her job didn't notify her of a substantial change before telling the press.



I feel like this is just capitalizing on people's perception of her.



I hate that I feel compelled to defend her because I truly do not care about this show and really have no interest in her, but man, these assholes deserve to be drop kicked off of a cliff. Reply

I never fully embraced Kelly. She's good at her job, but I always feel like being around her is probably exhausting. Reply

Oh so this is her habit of being salty when a cohost moves on. Got it. Reply

ikr, that's what i got. im like aren't you happy that you have job security, thousands of moms look up to you and you're getting that dishwash machine coin. Reply

Yeah and to turn your back on a little old man, that's just cold! Reply

She really doesn't like her cohosts abandoning her does she? Reply

I've never liked Kelly and she's always seemed super fake and petty to me.



reeg is no prize either. Reply

Bullshit, she was "offended" because you told her 15 minutes before going on air that you would be leaving the franchise. Kelly Ripa has every right to hold a grudge, you drop this bombshell on her that you're leaving the franchise which you originated and which she's the "replacement" on and you think she's not going to be..oh...I don't know, worried about her career or how this would impact her family? The fact they did pretty much the same thing to Kelly with Michael Strahan is absurd. I hope she gets her revenge one day.

Shit I didn't know Regis did that to her, I know Michael did too. I'd be petty af and they'd be dead to me, that's so unprofessional. Reply

Right? Fuck these assholes. The way they handled the whole Strahan thing still leaves me heated and I don't even watch that show nor care about Kelly Ripa. Reply

To be fair to Michael, Disney/ABC execs wouldn't let him tell her Reply

Ohh is that what happened?? And I just read that Regis thinks Trump is doing a good job. Disappointed and very surprised. Reply

Regis always talked over her and Kelly's eyes were forever in rolling back mode. She always looked annoyed by him.



I bet she was counting down the days when he would finally retire.



I doubt him leaving is the reason she hasn't kept in touch.



And now that we know he loves Trump she made the right decision.



