POKEMON GO GENERATION 2 IS HERE!
In the latest update of Pokemon Go, 80 new pokemon from generation 2 have been added. People have started catching and evolving generation 2 pokemon. Espeon and Umbreon can be evolved from eevee using the same nickname trick that the generation 1 eeveelutions used.
Gen 2! 80 NEW POKEMON ! BEST NEWS 2 WAKE UP TO!— Teddy Burr 🌐 (@TEDDYWRONA) February 15, 2017
@NianticLabs official video.@trnrtips @PokemonGo4NYC #PokemonGOhttps://t.co/6TENSB7bSa pic.twitter.com/cR57RMhIcq
Confirmed: Before evolving, nicknaming your Eevee Sakura will get you an Espeon and Tamao will get an Umbreon. #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/yKOqu4H7Jd— Nintendo Wire (@NinWire) February 16, 2017
I just cut the app on and instantly had a rattata pop up. How new and exciting. Can they just retire please retire it already?
Can it be Sat already???
- add in trading capability
- add in p2p battles
- SHORTEN THE DISTANCE FOR BUDDY POKEMON TO GET CANDIES
anyway i've been avoiding it but that chikorita is so cute T_T