POKEMON GO GENERATION 2 IS HERE!

But when will I see Pokémon in my rural area? Ughhhh.



I just cut the app on and instantly had a rattata pop up. How new and exciting. Can they just retire please retire it already?



K...but where are we on a decent tracking system??? Or getting more stops in whocaresmiddleofnowhere places??? HHHHMMMMMMMMMM??



agree with the pokestop question. my closest one is 9 miles away. Reply

Especially when there's already a good one created by fans, just hire those people Reply

LOOOOOOOOOL Reply

professer willow is such a daddy, bless <3 Reply

this shit requires too much effort for too little reward Reply

lmao this is just sad, let it die honorably as a fun fad that lasted a total of two weeks Reply

that month of pokemon go really was a simpler time. everyone was happy, we all made friends, caught pokemans, weren't worried about ww3. Reply

I still want a Typhlosion Reply

same, this is what i'm aiming for Reply

yes <3 and I want a teddiursa Reply

I just caught one they're hella cute. Reply

Ughhh, is anyone else's game loading and just being slow af in general since the update? I did the update this afternoon and it's been draaaagging since. Once I get in the game it takes forever for the GPS to realize where I am. Boo. Reply

yep Reply

Yup, plus it's been glitchy af. Reply

the servers were overloaded, but apparently they fixed it Reply

it's winter here, it's cold. Pass! Reply

Stoked. I caught like 6 new Pokémon in 10 mins.



Can it be Sat already??? Reply

cool.



- add in trading capability

- add in p2p battles

- SHORTEN THE DISTANCE FOR BUDDY POKEMON TO GET CANDIES Reply

The CEO said a couple days ago that the top two are very close. Reply

Yes please to trading!! Reply

srsly this app gets more and more pointless otherwise Reply

i started playing v early when it was released and i didnt have to have a linked account. but then it logged out and i cant get back in and everything is lost. has that happened to anyone else?



anyway i've been avoiding it but that chikorita is so cute T_T Reply

i haven't even got all of gen1 wtf Reply

MAKE TRADING A THING DAMMIT Reply

I only have like 55 of them Reply

