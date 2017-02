Legendary Canadian radio host, author and humorist Stuart McLean dies

:( may his memory be for a blessing. he just. had this way of making the mundane, magic. idk.“We do this thing. We open our hearts to the world around us. And the more we do that, the more we allow ourselves to love, the more we are bound to find ourselves one day - like Dave, and Morley, and Sam, and Stephanie - standing in the kitchen of our live, surrounded by the ones we love, and feeling empty, and alone, and sad, and lost for words, because one of our loved ones, who should be there, is missing." - Stuart McLeanone of his last talks was in re: canada's shitty treatment of indigenous people n can be found here: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-c olumbia/in-one-of-his-final-performances-s tuart-mclean-spoke-about-canada-s-treatm ent-of-indigenous-people-1.3984918