Legendary Canadian radio host, author and humorist Stuart McLean dies

I never listened to his radio series, but I read a couple of the vinyl cafe books in high school and I remember loving them. Reply

RIP, Stuart. He was a phenomenal storyteller. I would listen to Vinyl Cafe on my commute sometimes. He seemed like a lovely man.



I'm on my iPad and all I saw was CBC and thought it was Peter Mansbridge who died for a minute.

“We do this thing. We open our hearts to the world around us. And the more we do that, the more we allow ourselves to love, the more we are bound to find ourselves one day - like Dave, and Morley, and Sam, and Stephanie - standing in the kitchen of our live, surrounded by the ones we love, and feeling empty, and alone, and sad, and lost for words, because one of our loved ones, who should be there, is missing." - Stuart McLean



one of his last talks was in re: canada's shitty treatment of indigenous people n can be found here: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-c olumbia/in-one-of-his-final-performances-s tuart-mclean-spoke-about-canada-s-treatm ent-of-indigenous-people-1.3984918 :( may his memory be for a blessing. he just. had this way of making the mundane, magic. idk.

I was hoping someone would post about this =( I was shocked and saddened to hear this yesterday. One of the greatest storytellers and literally the only thing that lets me forget about my driving anxiety completely. RIP. Reply

got close friends who listened to him all the time :(

r.i.p. good sir! you will be remembered Reply

One of my favourite stories. Even if you've read this one you haven't really experienced it until you hear McLean read it:



Yikes i heard it all and i guess i just dont get Canadian humor. Reply

itz a lot funnier if u grew up listenin to em. my family alwayz listened to these, n now even my cousins kids who are like 8-10 love them n listen to the CDs all the time



itz a cultural thing Reply

I listened to a lot of Vinyl Cafe over the years. He was a great storyteller. Reply

OMFG i saw Legend and canadian and thought it was my Canadian Kween: Sarah McLachlan <3 TG! also im sure she knows who this is cause aside from her i know very little of Canada Reply

I'm so sad. :(



I've bought all of his books for my dad over the years, he was a HUGE fan of his. :( Reply

Vinyl Cafe is a Canadian institution and we are all poorer for his loss Reply

i love tha vinyl cafe christmas stories Reply

