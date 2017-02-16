Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Legendary Canadian radio host, author and humorist Stuart McLean dies


  • McLean was best known for his Vinyl Café radio series, a variety show that also featured stories about Torontonians Dave and Morley and their two children. McLean would later spin the Dave and Morley stories off into a series of successful books

  • McLean died after losing his battle with melanoma. He was 68


RIP. We've lost a legend. I grew up listing to the Vinyl Café stories. They're so good, I loved them so much.
