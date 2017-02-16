Legendary Canadian radio host, author and humorist Stuart McLean dies
Stuart McLean, the host of @cbcradio's The Vinyl Café and an award-winning humorist, has died at age 68 https://t.co/Z7zg2RLwWF pic.twitter.com/4eaDUynipN— CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) February 15, 2017
- McLean was best known for his Vinyl Café radio series, a variety show that also featured stories about Torontonians Dave and Morley and their two children. McLean would later spin the Dave and Morley stories off into a series of successful books
- McLean died after losing his battle with melanoma. He was 68
RIP. We've lost a legend. I grew up listing to the Vinyl Café stories. They're so good, I loved them so much.
“We do this thing. We open our hearts to the world around us. And the more we do that, the more we allow ourselves to love, the more we are bound to find ourselves one day - like Dave, and Morley, and Sam, and Stephanie - standing in the kitchen of our live, surrounded by the ones we love, and feeling empty, and alone, and sad, and lost for words, because one of our loved ones, who should be there, is missing." - Stuart McLean
one of his last talks was in re: canada's shitty treatment of indigenous people n can be found here: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-c
r.i.p. good sir! you will be remembered
I've bought all of his books for my dad over the years, he was a HUGE fan of his. :(