February 16th, 2017, 03:37 pm superboy Joe Jonas for Gotham Magazine Sources: @JoeJonas, 1, 2, 3.
OP, your bae looks smokin!
[Click for a big surprise!]
Edited at 2017-02-16 11:43 pm (UTC)
Is that a thing in the real world?
his new "band" is tragic and not actually successful, despite winning a made-up MTV Europe award or whatever it was, so literally who is checking for him
Came in this post to say I love the lettering of Gotham's logo. Have they rebranded or it's some kind of new magazine?
(this was after also getting DNCE meet and greets #blessed #twiceblessed)
What Nick up to?
Edited at 2017-02-17 12:34 am (UTC)
This time 2 - 3 years ago everyone was on Nick's jock, and then DNCE came and everyone forgot.
Also, who else feels that "Cake By The Ocean" was a subtle dig at Nick not being able to eat sugar?