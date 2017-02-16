Emma Watson Responds to 'Beauty and the Beast' Criticism
- She struggled with taking on the role of a "victim" but ultimately decided Belle didn't share the characteristics of a victim of Stockholm Syndrome
- "She keeps her indepence; she keeps that freedom of thought...in my mind, Belle decides to stay. She's giving him hell. There is no sense of 'I need to kill this guy with kindess.' Or any sense that she deserves this. In fact, she gives as good as she gets. He bangs on the door, she bangs back. There's this defiance that 'You think I'm going to come and eat dinner with you and I'm your prisoner--absolutely not.'"
- Watson explains how Belle and Beast's relationship is very special: "They form a friendship first...they have seen the worst of one another, and they also bring out the best."
sure belle likes to read, education n shit
and maybe made the best of the situation but she was def a victim
