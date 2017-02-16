Emma Watson Responds to 'Beauty and the Beast' Criticism

lmao please stop trying to turn Beauty and the Beast into some feminist tale. It's not. And you took it to make your coins just like you're pushing feminism to brand yourself so please just own the role, have fun and move on to the next. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





why is this idiot trying to turn beauty and the beast into a feminist tale Reply

Thread

Link

so she can justify why she dropped out of LLL and push her brand of white feminism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



IKR? It ~ain't that deep, Emma! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis stfu. she's trying so hard to make this into some feminist fairytale. Reply

Thread

Link

buddy no Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, she's so exhausting...Just shut the hell up. Reply

Thread

Link

That's my major issue with Emma - she tries so damn hard that it's exhausting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL NO, U TRIED, BUT LIKE - NO

sure belle likes to read, education n shit

and maybe made the best of the situation but she was def a victim



Edited at 2017-02-16 11:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I know she's trying to sell her movie, but this ain't the way girl Reply

Thread

Link

Did she speak eyebrow when she gave this interview? Reply

Thread

Link

not that fukin deep Reply

Thread

Link

nope Reply

Thread

Link

i'm uninterested in what this piece of wood has to say, i'm just here to ask if that user has more tea on her. Reply

Thread

Link

Well the independent released an article on how difficult Emma and Miles were being. Miles wanted more money and Emma wanted them to do rehearsals in London. Now they're both fuming bc the movie is a fucking hit. She even dropped WME, who was her agent at the time, for CAA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackle, i knew all that but rereading it is always hilarious. i meant on what she's doing now; the last tea we got was that she was fuming about la la land. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://bibliodaze.com/2017/02/the-impor tance-of-belle-and-why-disney-should-sto p-diminishing-her-power/ Imma leave this piece here and see what y'all think of it: Reply

Thread

Link

Heh, saves me from posting it myself, thanks for sharing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so was Belle the first furry in animation or what? (are the people who want to fuck animal-ish beings called furries too?)



Edited at 2017-02-16 11:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i thought that was robin hood

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand her. Reply

Thread

Link

she tries so. hard. all the time.



(i'm embarrassed that my gay ass is weirdly attracted to her lmao) Reply

Thread

Link

i can't get help but think that if justin bieber had some estrogen he'd look like her ever since that doll hubub Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG THIS TRUTH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god, he really would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooooo sure Reply

Thread

Link