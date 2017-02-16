Instagram 'MUA' and Covergirl spokesperson James Charles said all Africa has Ebola

how surprising this guy turned out to be vile Reply

Thread

Link

ig his personality is just as horrendous as those eyebrows



Covergirl ain't shit anyway, there's no need to be testing on animals with how far we've come in cosmetics Reply

Thread

Link

I've never trusted a white person in my life and never will. Reply

Thread

Link

Tragic! He looks like shit. I can't believe he became a spoke person.



Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah his makeup and obvz photoshop in all his pics is horrendous. #weneedtodobetter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because of his number of followers, but literally ALL of these so called 'make up artists' do the EXACT SAME LOOK, same steps and everything



it baffles me they are taken seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a white twink. The odds were always in his favor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cancel this little shit

cancel him now Reply

Thread

Link

sick of this "men in makeup!! breaking gender rules, revolutionary!!" trend tbh ;/ esp. when it's guys who suck at makeup like this dude's terrible caked on mug+catepillar brows Reply

Thread

Link

i fucking hate when people just use "africa". there are 50+ countries, be specific. also he sucks at makeup. Reply

Thread

Link

It drives me up a wall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wonder what cover girls response to this will be





nnnn @ his manager tryin to get the article taken down Reply

Thread

Link

probably (i hope) gonna get dropped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah fuck covergirl, I want him fired not ~he gave an apology so it's ok~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his fucking apology was literally "i misspoke sry" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Delete your account. Reply

Thread

Link



not only is this offensive its stupid as fuck not only is this offensive its stupid as fuck Reply

Thread

Link

I'm loving your Benn and Segs gifs bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dumbass Reply

Thread

Link

Well that didn't last long. Reply

Thread

Link

He shouldn't even have been hired in the first place with how trash his makeup is, they better toss him for this shit asap Reply

Thread

Link





a white man said something dumb and racist? Reply

Thread

Link





....i'm pretty sure that they have internet in ~africa, it's a pretty big place i hear. as big as an entire continent, maybe. ....i'm pretty sure that they have internet in ~africa, it's a pretty big place i hear. as big as an entire continent, maybe. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just assume every internet celebrity/nobody is racist until proven otherwise. Reply

Thread

Link

covergirl better take back that money, what a POS Reply

Thread

Link

you mean to tell me he actually goes out in public looking like that, like on purpose and not as an accident or as a joke

and some company decided to pay him for it

wow, i mean, that's just

wow Reply

Thread

Link

I knew as soon as he started hanging with MannyMUA and Jeffree Star something like this would happen. Bye. Reply

Thread

Link

He's dumb. Also, he's confusing ebola and e coli. Bet he thought this was a very clever joke. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash.

I still can't get over CoverGirl signing him with those eyebrows...who thinks brows like that look good enough to want to replicate?! Reply

Thread

Link

So many layers of fuckery.



Africa as if it's a city/country

Ebola

Being 2017 and thinking that's okay



Reply

Thread

Link





pic.twitter.com/HQ0NvzA36C — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017







just delte urself about to update post but fyi he called africa a "country"just delte urself Reply

Thread

Link