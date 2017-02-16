Instagram 'MUA' and Covergirl spokesperson James Charles said all Africa has Ebola
Covergirl’s New Cover Boy James Charles Just Said All Africa Has Is Ebola: https://t.co/B7KDVSFK42 pic.twitter.com/o1XzfeVWvG— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 16, 2017
The tweet has since been deleted but this is the internet so we got receipts...
I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg— IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017
He wrote: '"I can't believe we are going to Africa today what if we get Ebola?" "James we're fine, we could've gotten it at Chipotle last night".
James Charles' managers also asking the online publication to take the story down, but they're like "nah bih"
His manager called and told us to take this down. We said NOPE. Please spread this. @COVERGIRL https://t.co/eqqsQHt0OS— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 16, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3
how long until manny goes down too
Covergirl ain't shit anyway, there's no need to be testing on animals with how far we've come in cosmetics
it baffles me they are taken seriously
cancel him now
nnnn @ his manager tryin to get the article taken down
not only is this offensive its stupid as fuck
....i'm pretty sure that they have internet in ~africa, it's a pretty big place i hear. as big as an entire continent, maybe.
and some company decided to pay him for it
wow, i mean, that's just
wow
I still can't get over CoverGirl signing him with those eyebrows...who thinks brows like that look good enough to want to replicate?!
Africa as if it's a city/country
Ebola
Being 2017 and thinking that's okay
just delte urself