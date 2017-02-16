I used to like all the cast in this, but now it's only 90%. Reply

I'm sad too, Tom. But you brought it upon yourself.



I still find him attractive tho oops at me.



LoL, ILY <3 Reply

I'm willing to acknowledge my flaws. I'd probably still tap that but I certainly wouldn't want him to call the next day.

no shame sis, he's handsome! Reply

Not according to ONTD he ain't anymore. Reply

enough with the lying media and alternative facts! Reply

LMAO, although tbf I haven't trusted ONTD's taste in men since the Eli Roth blueberries incident of '08. Reply

Can't wait omg Reply

Where's Brie? Where's Toby Kebbell? OP, don't tease me like this! Lettuce all say a prayer that Toby Kebbell finally breaks his record of being in (mostly) only movies that bomb. Reply

Who's Toby Kebbell? Reply

Sis, are you saying you've never seen Guy Richie's masterpiece Rocknrolla???



It's on my to-watch list because I've heard good things about it. Reply

I never say this but pleeeeeease watch it legally so maybe ritchie will hear our decades long cry for a sequel Reply

Yay!! It's fantastic. Idris Elba, Mark Strong, Tom Hardy & Gerard Butler (pre-being outed as asshats), Thandie Newton, it's an absurdly spectacular cast. Reply

I know, and I'm gonna get on that soon. Reply

Yes I was like "......motherfucker where IS he." 0/10 worst clips ever.



Where's Brie? Where's Toby Kebbell?



Based on early screening reactions, probably wondering why they even signed on for this movie. Reply

It apparently is like Jurassic World. Big on Kong vs Island creatures fighting, and low as hell on script/plot. 75% of the film is Goodman vs. Jackson, Brie is the damsel Kong falls in love with but it's only a call back and not as heavily prevalent like in the original film and she has minimal screen time. Hiddleston is apparently hilarious because he can't even pretend to feel peril by CGI monsters and his facial reactions are hilarious.



From what I've gathered, it's pretty bad but 'it's covered up by 2 hours of big creatures beating each other up and is only here to set up for Godzilla vs Kong. Reply

...at least the Goodman vs Jackson thing sounds cool? Reply

Yeah, that was largely the only positive comment from most people coming out of these screenings. Their exchanges are excellent and entertaining but everything else surrounding it is a mess. Reply

I didn't hate Jurassic World but I understand the criticisms of it so maybe I'll end up having the same kind of "meh it was fine enough" to this? Either way that's disappointing. Reply

Hell Hiddleston's expressions alone might make this worth it. Reply

I mean, that clip above seals the deal for me. The way he just stops and then pivots around like that killed me. His running in water is so OTT too. Reply

it's pretty bad but 'it's covered up by 2 hours of big creatures beating each other up and is only here to set up for Godzilla vs Kong



yassss i am so here for this lmfaooo idc Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

hope it's good for ops sake Reply

I feel like Brie being part of this movie is just an urban legend at this point. Reply

do we have our tickets ready people????



no. i like tom hiddleston (the things i'll let him do to me..) BUT this movie does not interests me not even a bit. i am super excited to see trainspotting 2 tho Reply

tell me if it's good because it's not playing anywhere near me and i want to see it Reply

they are releasing it here next week, but my brother is coming to visit in march and the wait is killing me! i can't wait to thirst over sickboy.



some of my friends watched it and said that it is great. i'll let you know bb :) Reply

thank you taylor swift Reply

LMAO Reply

oh no my beigeness and love for tom hiddleston showed my true unsexy identity noooo Reply

Parent

exicted! i wanna see this Reply

Had I not just seen a pic Brie Larson posted of her in Skull Island, I would have completely forgotten she was in this.



Just give us Captain Marvel (even if she isn't a good fit) Reply

Why would you stop and look back when skull crawler is chasing you? Come on Higglesby, use your head Reply

He lost it while dating Taylor Reply

LMAO Reply

what does Kong eat and the other creatures to keep up with that hunger of their size?

what did kong look like at birth?

so many questions Reply

Is Brie Larson really in this? Reply

ngl i'm pretty excited for this Reply

