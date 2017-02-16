illyria

Mariah Carey sings Vision of Love live @ Jimmy Kimmel + a little bit of Fantasy @ Clippers vs Hawks


Because of Jimmy Kimmel going overtime, Mariah's performance of "I Don't" aired on TV, but "Vision of Love" didn't. It was uploaded on YouTube though and sung 100% live ("Vision of Love" is the one song that she refuses to even lip a single word on lol).

Mariah also attended the Clippers vs Hawks game with Bryan Tanaka and sang a little run from Fantasy in the audience.

