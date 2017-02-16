Mariah Carey sings Vision of Love live @ Jimmy Kimmel + a little bit of Fantasy @ Clippers vs Hawks
Because of Jimmy Kimmel going overtime, Mariah's performance of "I Don't" aired on TV, but "Vision of Love" didn't. It was uploaded on YouTube though and sung 100% live ("Vision of Love" is the one song that she refuses to even lip a single word on lol).
Mariah also attended the Clippers vs Hawks game with Bryan Tanaka and sang a little run from Fantasy in the audience.
Source: YouTube, Twitter
Mariah Carey at Clippers vs Hawks game pic.twitter.com/swbtHKqKS4— NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) February 16, 2017
Prime Mariah (debut to Daydream)was out of this world and one of the best vocalists ever. Butterfly, Charmbracelet, and Emancipation have all had amazing performances too. And she can still sound good and has a decent supported range, but she's inconsistent. I love her improv stuff most (ie. the art of letting go fan improv, the xmas songs she wrote on stage, the improv when her ear in wasn't working in australia, singing the roof acapella, etc.)
I wonder why they didn't air it, it's a really great performance 😫
She performed "I Don't" too OP! eta: this is what I get for not reading lmao
Also someone threw something at her at the game, I don't know what, but they got arrested lmao
I'm sad I didn't go to the game because me and my family loves the clippers and to top it off she was there?! Heartbreak tbh
Edited at 2017-02-16 11:29 pm (UTC)
And omg someone got arrested for throwing something at her? Are the details yet?
probably my all time fav version
Edited at 2017-02-16 11:32 pm (UTC)