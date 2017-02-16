Mariah Carey sings Vision of Love live @ Jimmy Kimmel + a little bit of Fantasy @ Clippers vs Hawks

still better than 95% of today's pop gals Reply

I'm glad she sang live, and she sounded good, but damn, it makes me sad because her belts and runs are so, so far from what she was able to do...

She's had vocal nodules since she was a kid, was overworked by Tommy/Sony (she did basically an album a year in the 90s), I think she started smoking after her divorce from Tommy?, was really paranoid and stressed out after battles with Sony and Tommy stealing her stuff for Jlo, and seems to be a heavy drinker. Cause of the nodules her voice was bound to not last forever unless she had lots of rest, vocal therapy/care, and maybe surgery, but Mariah is afraid of surgery and she was overworked instead. ://///



Prime Mariah (debut to Daydream)was out of this world and one of the best vocalists ever. Butterfly, Charmbracelet, and Emancipation have all had amazing performances too. And she can still sound good and has a decent supported range, but she's inconsistent. I love her improv stuff most (ie. the art of letting go fan improv, the xmas songs she wrote on stage, the improv when her ear in wasn't working in australia, singing the roof acapella, etc.) Reply

She sounded good but looked really nervous in the early parts.

Ughhh queen! And that dress!! She's so beautiful, she should wear red more often, it looks so nice on her

I wonder why they didn't air it, it's a really great performance 😫



She performed "I Don't" too OP! eta: this is what I get for not reading lmao





Also someone threw something at her at the game, I don't know what, but they got arrested lmao

I'm sad I didn't go to the game because me and my family loves the clippers and to top it off she was there?! Heartbreak tbh



Edited at 2017-02-16 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

I already made a post about the I Don't performance. Vision of Love wasn't uploaded yet so that's why I made this new post haha.



And omg someone got arrested for throwing something at her? Are the details yet? Reply

probably my all time fav version







Edited at 2017-02-16 11:32 pm (UTC) Vision of love is always a bopprobably my all time fav version Reply

