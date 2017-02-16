meh i'm not digging it, but it's archer so i'll watch it Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait. So Archer and Lana are back to having sex? After last season I'm curious how things will be when he wakes up. Reply

Thread

Link

Shit didnt even know seasons 6 or 7 had aired Reply

Thread

Link

somebody needs to catch up!!! or not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this scene LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ICONIC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao one of the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep telling myself I'm done with Archer, because it really isn't as good as it used to be, but they keep coming up with concepts that drag me back in. And 'Not as good as it used to be' isn't 'Bad' and...I. Am part of the problem. Reply

Thread

Link

that's me with a lot of shows. when a show was great and drops a bit on quality, it's still good



if i ever watch an episode of archer without laughing out loud, i'll quit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Thread

Link

i did not recognize lana...

anyway it is archer so i will watch Reply

Thread

Link

I hope it's good. The second half of last season was such a letdown imo. Good to see Barry intact, if only in Archer's head. And I hope there's nothing as disastrous as coke-eating Pam or Cherlene this time.



Also I hope they soon get done with the LA thing and go back to New York and somehow find their way back to the espionage game. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't mind this past season, although I always found it strange that the fake!Veronica Deane just kind of...disappeared.



Unless she was supposed to, and that was totally lost on me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm into it Reply

Thread

Link

so he didn't die? Reply

Thread

Link

Has yet to be determined. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lorde i can't wait!! Reply

Thread

Link

It's Archer so I'll watch it. I think there is a wealth of potential if they got back to basics, when you consider russia and world events. i don't think they entirely drained the well on a spy agency. i think the PI thing in the present could have worked better since to me, the last season got stronger with time. but idk if i'm feeling this. the entire season takes place in Archer's mind so we know in terms of arch and story, it's not gonna matter. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm super stoked on this, last season had a lot of plot holes that bothered me but I give them props for how they ended it in case of non-renewal.



Also I'm glad Archer is starting soon so I have something to watch while I rot waiting for new Rick and Morty Reply

Thread

Link