February 16th, 2017, 04:40 pm naveedchick Archer: Dreamland (Season 8) Trailer Spy/private eye, Sterling Archer, attempts to find his partner's killer in 1947 LA.SourceFyi, this season takes place after the events in the season 7 finale in Archer's mind.
if i ever watch an episode of archer without laughing out loud, i'll quit
anyway it is archer so i will watch
Also I hope they soon get done with the LA thing and go back to New York and somehow find their way back to the espionage game.
Unless she was supposed to, and that was totally lost on me.
Also I'm glad Archer is starting soon so I have something to watch while I rot waiting for new Rick and Morty