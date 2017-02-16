Bijou Phillips Hospitalized, Needs Kidney Transplant



Model and actress Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday with a blood infection, and will need a kidney transplant.

Phillips is the daughter of musician John Phillips of folk rock group The Mamas and the Papas. She started her career as a model and transitioned into acting roles in Havoc, Raising Hope, Almost Famous and Bully.

Her husband, That 70's Show star Danny Masterson, is reportedly by her side.

