Bijou Phillips Hospitalized, Needs Kidney Transplant

Holy shit. :\ Reply

do scientology allow kidney transplants? Reply

AFAIK, Scientology is only against medication/psychologists for psychiatric illnesses. They're fine with people getting treatment for any other type of illness. Reply

They have some weirdness about other medicine as well. I remember one woman who was told to stop taking her epilepsy meds, and others who were told to just apply Scientology methods to fix themselves. Reply

wasn't John Travolta's son who died, didn't he have some medical condition and refused to get him treatment? I think it was epilepsy and he had a seizure and he didn't get him the treatment he needed. Reply

Septicemia? That's so scary. Wishing her a speedy and full recovery :\ Reply

they'll get someone from sea org Reply

That's so scary :C I hope she get the proper medical needs for the surgery. Reply

Has she been sick all this time? I had wondered what happened to her. Reply

Well they had a kid not too long ago I think? Reply

Oh no :/ I hope she's ok. Reply

I haven't heard about her since Raising Hope?



I hope she recovers. Reply

She hasn't acted in anything since 2013, apparently Reply

$cientology has so many extremely dangerous "health" practices, especially when it comes to treating certain medical conditions. There were *3* deaths in one year at a NarcAnon facility in Oklahoma a few years back. I'm not saying Bijou's situation has anything to do with drugs at all, it's just that they have such a fucked up protocol when it comes to medical care of any kind. Reply

I thought they couldn't get transplants or outside medical help in Scientology? Or am I remembering that wrong? :/ Reply

Christian Scientists are like that. Someone said upthread that Scientologists only prevent mental health treatment, not physical. Reply

so they're like "alternative republicans" Reply

AFAIK, you can choose whether or not to get an organ transplant, but they believe that a traumatic experience like that might damage you spiritually + you'll have to undergo more auditing to deal with that. :| Reply

Jehova Witnesses are like that if the surgery requires a blood tranfusion Reply

That's terrible. I know someone who needed a kidney transplant, and she was on dialysis for years before she could finally get one. And then she had to worry about rejection. Reply

That's so scary. :\



My cousin was born without ducts in his liver + his mother donated part of her liver to him, but they're both big organ donation advocates now. As soon as I got my driving license, I registered to be an organ donor. Reply

Glad he's okay! I honestly think organ donor should be opt-out rather than opt-in. You're dead, you aren't using 'em, and you could save someone's life. Reply

boi is this gonna be a scientology wank post Reply

only time will tell Reply

I mean you commented immediately about scientology. Reply

Do Scientologists have any apologists here? Do these posts usually turn wanky? I feel like most of the time it's just everyone talking about Scientology and how bad it is. Reply

Does anyone else remember her short lived indie music career?



I'm pretty sure I downloaded her album at one point, but now all I remember was the song they later put on the ISKWYDLS soundtrack.



Reply

I actually still listen to this song, lol. Probably my fave by her + this track



Reply

Holy 90's, Batman!!!! :0 Reply

To this day, I picture all the kids in Hollywood, FL dress like they did in Bully. Reply

That chick on the left used to be married to Macaulay Culkin Reply

Daaaaaamn, I never put those dots together. Reply

I was so jealous of her body in this movie. :( Reply

I went to 3 different websites looking for what role Bijou Phillips had in Buffy only to realise that it said Bully. Reply

