Bijou Phillips Hospitalized, Needs Kidney Transplant
Model and actress Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday with a blood infection, and will need a kidney transplant.
Phillips is the daughter of musician John Phillips of folk rock group The Mamas and the Papas. She started her career as a model and transitioned into acting roles in Havoc, Raising Hope, Almost Famous and Bully.
Her husband, That 70's Show star Danny Masterson, is reportedly by her side.
source
I hope she recovers.
My cousin was born without ducts in his liver + his mother donated part of her liver to him, but they're both big organ donation advocates now. As soon as I got my driving license, I registered to be an organ donor.