Michelle Rodriguez Joins Steve McQueen’s Heist Pic ‘Widows’
Michelle Rodriguez has been cast in thriller Widows from Steve McQueen.
She’ll join Oscar-nominated Viola Davis in the pic along with Cynthia Erivo.
source
NO. WHAT? KING STEVE. There are so many talented/underrated Latina actresses out there; can you please go for one who's not a complete hot mess??? Surely she should be officially #cancelled after that hot mess forced-transition assassin movie. Good God, Lemon.
this was the perfect chance to give it to a Latina actress that rarely gets roles, not hire from the same pool of Latina actresses over and over again.
of all the latinas you could have hired (my choice would have been gina rodriguez) to round out a diverse cast why her omg
Michelle is just so messy even tho I love seeing her on screen.
So eh, I suppose.
... Kay.
how do i become catalina sandino moreno's agent??
