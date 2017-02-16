Michelle Rodriguez Joins Steve McQueen’s Heist Pic ‘Widows’





NO. WHAT? KING STEVE. There are so many talented/underrated Latina actresses out there; can you please go for one who's not a complete hot mess??? Surely she should be officially #cancelled after that hot mess forced-transition assassin movie. Good God, Lemon. NO. WHAT? KING STEVE. There are so many talented/underrated Latina actresses out there; can you please go for one who's not a complete hot mess??? Surely she should be officially #cancelled after that hot mess forced-transition assassin movie. Good God, Lemon. Reply

Yeah, IA.



this was the perfect chance to give it to a Latina actress that rarely gets roles, not hire from the same pool of Latina actresses over and over again. Reply

i'm not even a michelle rodriguez anti or anything but...like...why



of all the latinas you could have hired (my choice would have been gina rodriguez) to round out a diverse cast why her omg Reply

I was pulling for Gina Torres 😢



Michelle is just so messy even tho I love seeing her on screen. Reply

i hate that the two latinas getting exposure are sofia vergara and this bitch Reply

Jane needs to be in more stuff. When she cries, I cry. Reply

I have such a love hate relationship with Michelle but it makes sense why they would cast her. Aside from Zoe and maaaayyybbbeee JLo, she's the only viable Latina film actress there is. Hollywood loves to reuse the same like 10 successful POCs over and over again without giving younger, newer ones a chance. Meanwhile every season there seems to be a new 20 something year old white girl the industry loves to throw all their support behind. Reply

I love Michelle in movies but am not a fan of Michelle as a person



So eh, I suppose. Reply

I've figured out Latina actress would be around 40 years old but man aren't there better options out of here Reply

there were better options. Reply

... All the Latina actresses in the world and you pick her?



... Kay. Reply

ugh she sucks



how do i become catalina sandino moreno's agent??



Edited at 2017-02-16 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Try telling her not to be in so many terrible horror movies. She might hire you Reply

lmao it ain't 2004 sis, Hollywood doesn't care about her anymore. And as much as I love her, I would never support her becaue I don't like how Hollywood gives Latin@s from Latin America more chances than they give Latin@s from the USA. It feeds the whole "foreigners with accents" stereotype.



Edited at 2017-02-16 09:47 pm (UTC) Reply

sigh Reply

When is (Re) Assignment coming out? I think they renamed it, but that's the last I heard of it. Reply

Oh, boy. I was looking forward to this until now. Forget her personality, she's always sucked as an actress to me. Reply

Noooooooooooooooo Reply

