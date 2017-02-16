Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, more presenting at 2017 Oscars

Emma will be on that stage a lot that night Reply

Good. Hollywood needs more Asian representation. Reply

Nnnnnn Reply

I love Leslie Mann so much! I think everyone else hates her haha Reply

I like her in small doses. Her voice and persona can be grating easily Reply

I think she's cute Reply

I love her too, is she ~problematic or smthg? why do peeps hate her? Reply

her personality and characters for sure, nothing bad that I can recall Reply

she's married to Judd Apatow, and she's in a lot of his stupid movies Reply

i can never hate her, she was in the flawless george of the jungle Reply

I find that she doesn't try to be funny, but everything she says is hilarious to me. Love her Reply

Ooh cool Reply

YASS I get to see my bb all dressed up again. :3 Reply

right, i love seeing him in suits *__* Reply

The shows this awards season have been very dull. I can't work out if it's the fact that everything was sewn up since August or if industries congratulating themselves is at odds with the climate Reply

at least the season itself is actually exciting for once Reply

they got a lotta nerve asking amy after that snub Reply

mte Reply

I feel bad for her tbh Reply

im upset on her behalf Reply

mte



enough.gif Reply

I finally got around to watching Arrival last night and I'm so pissed on her behalf, the fact that MERYL STREEP was nominated for that garbage fire of a naptime movie instead of Amy omg........ Reply

i'm pissed for her and just hope emma loses. Reply

MTE Reply

mte fuck that Reply

yes javier bardem Reply

When was felicity jones nominated? For what movie? Reply

The Theory of Everything. Reply

I've watched hat film, I forgot that was her. Why did I think it was Vikander lmao Reply

Best Actress for The Theory of Everything Reply

one of the least deserving nominations ever Reply

Fingers cross Aaron Taylor-Johnson isn't asked to present and/or chooses to stay home. His horse-faced abuser is always a buzzkill. Reply

he's so pretty (imo) that i wouldn't mind

also, abuser??



also, abuser?? Reply

Aaron's shady wife Sam Taylor. She was a 41 year old divorcee and he was 17 when they first started seeing each other. They met when she directed him in Nowhere Boy Reply

His relationship with his wife is sketchy af. She admits to being "obsessed" with him and did everything should could to cast him in her movie. He was 18 and she was 42 when they filmed and that's where they hooked up. And let's be real, they probably hooked up when he was 17 and cast. Someone else can probably add to this comment (feel free!) but I vaguely remember he had very serious issues with his mother and/or alcohol when he was young.



Edited at 2017-02-16 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

he'll probably attend to support Nocturnal Animals, maybe? Idk, if he's not then I think that means Quicksilver is in IW 👀 Reply

I finished watching this show recently. Well, caught up anyways. I enjoy it more than I thought I would. I still think of Dan during his MTV days. Reply

He's going to the ceremony but hopefully he doesn't present lmao I still can't believe he's getting accolades for such a short role. Reply

warren beatty and faye dunaway are presenting best picture!! Reply

That's what I'm most excited for, lol. I love Bonnie & Clyde Reply

when will there be a female presenter only Reply

when audrey hepburn gets reincarnated Reply

At first, I thought "fun but random," then I remembered it's the 50th anniversary of B&C. Reply

Hft Reply

oooh how nice. i was just thinking about wanting to watch bonnie and clyde yesterday. Reply

ooh i did hear about a reunion for the both of them - that'll be great to see! Reply

Riz Ahmed and John Cho in tuxedos. Yes please! Reply

Poor Amy. She's the Glenn Close of ha generation. Reply

icb emma is going to get an oscar b4 glenn, annette bening and amy >:( Reply

why do people say this? it happens.



after living through a couple of oscar campaigns (i assume you follow awards season) it makes sense how some actors get one before others. Reply

David not being an Oscar nominee/WINNER is going to piss me off for the rest of forever.



but I'm excited to see what Queen Monae wears and Kings Ahmed and Cho <333 Reply

Me too, David's snub was so fucking egregious. Reply

Yay Riz! And Amy!

I also love janelle a lot, I really liked her character in moonlight, I wish she had more screen time

I can't wait for Queen Janelle to come in and serve us serious looks, she has been so on point with her awards show picks. Reply

she always looks beautiful but she's been on a whole other level lately. Reply

Your icon <3 I loved, loved, loved her GG look but I think this one at the NAACP Awards was my favorite. Reply

