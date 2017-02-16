Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, more presenting at 2017 Oscars
The 11 new presenters announced are:
-- Forever Oscar nominee Amy Adams
-- Golden Globe nominee Riz Ahmed
-- Oscar winner Javier Bardem
-- MTV Movie Awards nominee John Cho
-- People's Choice Awards winner Dwayne Johnson
-- Oscar nominee Felicity Jones
-- Teen Choice Awards nominee Leslie Mann
-- Screen Actors Guild Award winner Janelle Monáe
-- Emmy nominee David Oyelowo
-- Soon-to-be Oscar winner Emma Stone
-- Oscar winner Charlize Theron
The 89th annual Academy Awards take place live on Sunday, February 26 on ABC.
