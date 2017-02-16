DC announces Wonder Woman Day
February 16, 2017DC has announced that 'Wonder Woman Day' will take place Saturday, June 3rd. This come a day after her first ever theaterical film is released.
No details have been released so far, but considering DC celebrates Batman day yearly with talent signings at comic shops across the country, sales on books, etc, the same would apply here.
Source
will you celebrate, ontd??
I love the plot so far. TREVORBAE!
Sat the weekend of is the worst time. Do it the weekend before.
I need a WW/BC team up book.