DC announces Wonder Woman Day

Thank God it's a Saturday or I'd have to call out of work. It's def a religious holiday for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Nice tbh. IDC about the movie but I can at least go buy some comics hopefully. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish this film weren't so white so I could try to care about it. Reply

Thread

Link

I will DEFINITELY be celebrating! Reply

Thread

Link

Can we talk about the Wonder Woman comics? Because the alternating stories and going between past and present every other issue is just really getting old for me. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i feel that it works since they play off each other. like the whole thing with her arm bleeding would have never made sense if we had to wait for the lies to finish to get to year one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe, but also I'm really impatient, so like waiting so long for stories to unfold and then conclude is killllling meeeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree with you so much. plus the plot is interweaving origins and present so nicely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how I feel. Wonder Woman, Green Lanterns, and Green Arrow are probably my favorite comics at the moment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the way it is. Because we get backstory about Wonder Woman and her opponent while she is struggling with them in the present. it works very nicely.



I love the plot so far. TREVORBAE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly really like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Won't people just go to that and not the movie?



Sat the weekend of is the worst time. Do it the weekend before. Reply

Thread

Link

No but I'm going to participate in national woman's day and participating in the strike. Its so much more important and im very much looking forward to it Reply

Thread

Link

Wear a WW shirt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With hot pink pants and cape to match ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still movie is going to underperform Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not inclined to do shit for WB or DC until they deny those Mel Gibson rumors... Reply

Thread

Link

I will be seeing Wonder Woman and celebrating this day. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh probably. Gal Gadot or no Gal Gadot, I still love Wonder Woman. I've always looked up to that character, so this'll be fun~ Reply

Thread

Link

Hell yeah! In love WW and I love Gal!



I need a WW/BC team up book. Reply

Thread

Link