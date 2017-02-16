Quantico 2x13 "EPICSHELTER" Promo + cancellation rumors
The recruits learn how to burn everything down if they are ever exposed. Meanwhile, a mysterious death leads to an FBI investigation at the Farm. In the fut3ure, Alex heads back into the crisis zone and exposes the true traitor within the CIA.
Sadly, things have not been looking good for ONTD's favorite tv thriller starring Priyanka Chopra.
Mon. Ratings: #Quantico (0.7) hits 3-Week Steady Streak; Audience Down 2.75%— The TV Predictor (@TVPredictor) February 15, 2017
The Predictor will Keep it “Likely to be Canceled”
ONTD, which shows do you want cancelled?
ABC will renew it for one last season
I assume they're all done filming? Hopefully the season finale is more like a ending with a couple of teases that could have been for season 3. Season 1's ending was tied up pretty good.
I hate when shows get cancelled that have like all these cliffhangers and loose threads lol
Sleepy Hollow
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
I want Sleepy Hollow axed because I'm bitter, and kinda Agents of SHIELD because I'm behind and it's really a chore to keep up.
But yeah, I can do without the show. It's not a must watch for me.