Quantico 2x13 "EPICSHELTER" Promo + cancellation rumors



The recruits learn how to burn everything down if they are ever exposed. Meanwhile, a mysterious death leads to an FBI investigation at the Farm. In the fut3ure, Alex heads back into the crisis zone and exposes the true traitor within the CIA.

Sadly, things have not been looking good for ONTD's favorite tv thriller starring Priyanka Chopra.



ONTD, which shows do you want cancelled?
