Quantico 2x13 "EPICSHELTER" Promo + cancellation rumors

that's is a cancellation prediction, not a rumor. And I agree, the ratings are low so it will likely get cancelled in May. 10 more episodes left. Reply

ABC should cancel all their Sunday night shows. Put fucking OUAT out of its misery. Reply

the main cast's contract are up this season

ABC will renew it for one last season Reply

The show had potential but they wasted so much of it on relationship drama. Reply

I stopped watching like 4 episodes into the season? It was just really boring which sucks cause I wanted to keep liking it.



I assume they're all done filming? Hopefully the season finale is more like a ending with a couple of teases that could have been for season 3. Season 1's ending was tied up pretty good.



I hate when shows get cancelled that have like all these cliffhangers and loose threads lol Reply

Cancel it!!! Can't believe I wasted my time on that first season lmao idk why I even watched it all 😩 Reply

ONTD, which shows do you want cancelled?



Sleepy Hollow

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries Reply

I couldn't even finish the first season, it was too ridic. And then that bratty "Heavy Metal Rules" teen followed me to Homeland, for fuck's sake! I can't win.



I want Sleepy Hollow axed because I'm bitter, and kinda Agents of SHIELD because I'm behind and it's really a chore to keep up. Reply

Idek how I got through all of first season, it was just not good most of the time Reply

they tried so hard to be htgawm on steroids and it was just sf stupid and the male lead is hideous. not to mention how the show dealt with gay characters. Reply

I forgot this show was on - why isn't it on Hulu anymore? Reply

Cancel it tbh. Nothing good to say about this show. Reply

