Who went home on ANTM? 23x11

First, Rita decided to finally try to connect to the girls and came to visit them at the house, but it turned into a bitching session with Tash vs. Cody each complaining about the other one to Rita while the other girls just sat there. Awkward.

For the challenge, Rita gave advice on how to use the paparazzi to your advantage and called it "accidental modeling." Then, they all went outside to face the paparazzi and the pictures taken were judged for the challenge. Everyone got great reviews on their pictures, but [Spoiler (click to open)]Courtney won the challenge. She and a friend, [Spoiler (click to open)]India, got to get away from the house and go to Universal Studios for a day. While there, they taught Minions how to do a runway walk. Weirdos.

For the photo shoot, they shot their prize covers for Paper Magazine. The person who wins ANTM will get their cover published.

[Cody]
[CoryAnne]
[Courtney]
[India]
[Tash]
[Tatiana]


[Top Photo]

[Bottom Two]


[Who Went Home?]


