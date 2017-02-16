Who went home on ANTM? 23x11

I need to watch this show again.



cool. :) Reply

Thread

Link





How was this not the bottom photo? Reply

Thread

Link

idk I think Tash's was worse. But yeah Tatiana's is very forgettable, and I thought they were going for face? I don't get why they didn't crop it like everyone else's, unless she really gave no face the whole time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The judges love her and I have no idea why. I only remember her bc she's clearly overstayed her welcome by now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's with the weird extra shading on her legs???? It looks like they took her legs from a different photo or something...like, they don't connect?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't care for it, but it's definitely not that worst one by any means imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The edit for her on the show makes me think she's the winner. I think India has done the best over all though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drew clearly wants her to win Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sick of the judges shit. She was clearly doing horrible during the shoot and then when the photo comes up they act like nothing happened. She needs to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was really weird how it seemed like everyone (but Cody maybe?) sucked at the beginning of the shoot, Drew sounded so exasperated w/ everyone, and yet most of the covers turned out well with not much criticism about how they started out? I remember on old ANTM, they used to point out how hard models were to direct, how they didn't listen (like Tash kept putting her hands up) but that isn't happening anymore I don't think. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was set on Courtney for the win (gah THAT FACE) but Cody has been consistently winning me over. She's stunning and clearly more versatile than Courtney. Her paper cover was amaziiiing. Glad Tash and her weird energy are GONE.



I know Tatiana gets a shitload of praise but I don't care about her at all. I find her painfully forgettable.



India is cute and pretty in a generic way but I honestly don't think she's that nice to look at (same as her doppelganger Gigi). I miss the day when models were indeed stunning.



Can CoryAnne go next? She's got such a spoiled brat personality and there's something very cadaveric about her face. I can't believe she's lasted this long. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe Courtney's just not my aesthetic, but I don't get her hype at all. I know she's got "A FACE" but it doesn't do anything for me? IA with everything else, except I love India and I'm rooting for her to win. I really wish her personality were more apparent to the judges tho. She seems so sweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find her stunning tbh I have a thing for sharp faces/tiny teeth lol



It's surprising to me that the judges don't see how lovely India is bc IMO it totally shows. The things she said about Courtney and how she's sad the girls don't get to see that other side of Courtney, that was really adorable. She's the only one there I'd want to be friends with lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't hate Country or anything but I've started to get bored with her face...like...she does the same face. She has one look and it's a KILLER look don't get me wrong but like damn girl...can you do like...ONE other thing please? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte!!!! Courtney just looks like tall and blonde Lily Collins to me, who is like cute but she's not model pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Courtney isn't my aesthetic either, but I can totally see why she gets love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cody is winning me over too, I didn't like her at all but when Tash came back I was like "ohh...." and now I'm so on her team



India is way prettier than Gigi but I still agree that they're both boring af





I just want an EXPLANATION as to why Coryanne wasn't bottom two this week, literal BEYOND wtf??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ughh I hate coryanne I think she's only been here this long because of her mother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thing about India is that if this were like 2007 I would be here for her and would think she had a cool look, but it's 2017 and she's very much has the "in" look for models now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think India is cute but I think her small eyes work against her. The makeup also always emphasizes how small they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, you're welcome!! 😚😚😘😘😛😛



As soon as I get home I'm gonna watch the ep! Don't wanna get spoiled just yet!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I'm glad I was right in guessing who it was! I was like "man I'm gonna look dumb if it wasn't her" lol thank you darling, I seriously want to print it out and keep it at my desk because it's that fucking wonderful <3333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been waiting for this post all day! Reply

Thread

Link

SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cody's is the only cover I would buy and while my need for Courtney to leave is always there I can't be mad over Tash leaving. Meanwhile, Tatianna is going full Nnenna on us, SAD Reply

Thread

Link

FINALLY THIS POST WAS APPROVED, OH MY GOOODDD



anyways...

The entire Rita conversation with the girls was a huge cringe fest from start to finish and God I feel bad for Cody. I can’t imagine how difficult it is to have a sister who thinks it’s okay to say that SHE is the only reason you have a ~brand~ that her being there is the thing that stepped up your game and the only reason you get attention. It’s so fucking rude and Tash doesn’t even get that….like, it doesn’t even occur to her that MAYBE saying that to another person is hurtful. Honestly, Tash is basically telling Cody that she’d be nothing without her and it’s disgusting….I will say though I kind of agree with Tash that Cody probably shouldn’t have said it to Rita but I understand Codys frustration and need to vent, living with Tash seems exhausting….and also, most the things Tash said in the talking head ~How many times are we going to talk about this~, ~I’ve told you that I think your great~ in her annoyed tone…I’m like, WELL DAMN TASH THEN WHY DON’T YOU JUST LEAVE HER ALONE? Go do your own thing and let her do hers. Stop PUSHING YOURSELF ON HER!





The girls acting like those FOUR people with cameras was some intense thing was killing me, like…I’ve had more cameras on me at family reunions lmao. Imagine being the producer having to tell them “Pretend your super bothered by this and that it’s this weird uncomfortable thing…yes, I know they’re easy to ignore but just PRETEND, please????” lmao





I actually think a trip to a theme park is pretty sick, like I’m all about theme parks and I would have LOVED to win that(tbh, I'd def prefer it to something lame like a fancy beach trip or something thatd feel more in line with the ANTM ~brand~) but also…lmao, A TRIP TO A THEME PARK!!!



They’re letting Indias hair fade again and it’s so stupid, it’s SO STUPID! It makes me SO MAD! Like if this was a choice she made on her own sure but like, Y’ALL DID THIS! Y’all picked this hair for her! If you weren’t prepared to pay for that constant intense ass upkeep YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE DONE IT! they also probably should have mad her sign a cold shower contract or something too…it seems pretty clear that India has NO IDEA how to deal with dyed hair





Codys cover was AMAZING, I think this is the first time this entire season I’ve seen a photo and been like YES! I could imagine ACTUALLY seeing this on a magazine or something like that(as opposed to maybe just a photo stuck in the back of their portfolios or something). That was killer! It was gorgeous! She really elevated herself with that one photo, WOW!





I couldn't with the judges saying “It’s not just todays photo, now we’re talking about your body of work” ????? AS IF THAT ISN’T WHY EVERY GIRL HAS BEEN ELIMINATED SO FAR??? like basically every girl is kicked off because of their previous photos. “She’s just not getting better”/“I don’t think she has any better in her” WTF ARE YALL TALKING ABOUT



and it was so fucking stupid that they put Courtney in the bottom two? Why not Coryanne who the judges were split on? The second they called Coryanne I was like “Oh thank GOD, Tash is gone again” Idg why they did that, it took away any suspense….I honestly almost quit watching at that point because it was so obvious who was leaving but then I was like…I guess it has to be Courtney??? Because why else put her there??? But WHY??? And then it was like nah…She’s staying, of course. How dumb. What a waste of my time!! Why did they even pretend? Why play Courtney like that? Why not actually put the one other mediocre shot there??? It was unfair to both Courtney and Coryanne, it was unfair to scare Courtney like that and it was unfair to let Coryanne think she got by on a worthy photo.



I can’t wait for next week, holy shit they made that look intense and like the photos could be great Reply

Thread

Link

Tash really came off badly this whole episode. Cody seems much more grounded in reality, and if I recall, it was Tash who went ballistic after makeovers, and Cody was just like "w/e I don't like long hair but I'm gonna work it." Very glad Tash left, I was sick of her. I'm especially glad Cody got best photo at the same time, it really sunk in the contrast between them.



ikr re: Universal? I would have loved that so much. I'm glad it was Courtney and India, they both seemed to have a blast, and Courtney geeking out over all the HP stuff was adorable.



With the "body of work" comment I knew Tash would be going home, because she doesn't have much to go off in the first place, and she has what, one good photo from those she does have?



How many times has Courtney been in the bottom 2 at this point? Hasn't it been like 3 times? If she leaves before CoryAnne I'm going to be pissed. I said in another comment that she's not my aesthetic but I do think she's a better model than CoryAnne is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I'm a girly girl I wear dresses and I get flirty IT'S WHAT I DO" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it's probably pretty hard for Tash not to come off badly, she's a shit starter just as much as they all say Courtney is.



I was glad Courtney went too because she wore that deathly hallows necklace in a few episodes and I bet she's probably the one there who would appreciate that trip the most. So that was really nice.







She'd only been in the bottom two twice before and honestly, this week doesn't count...like, at all. I literally don't understand what the point of her being there was, she didn't deserve it at all...she really should have been the second name called, like for real??? Why did they do that? Idgi at all. Coryanne deserved her spot this week 100% Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes at the twins. I can’t believe they’re 27.

I laughed so hard when Rita said some of you will be loved and some of you will be hated and the camera panned to Courtney.

I also don’t get why she doesn’t see her family…It was a very poor man’s version of 16 and in Paris.

WTF was Rita’s makeup at panel.

In general, I do think CoryAnne looks old which is weird because I think she’s the youngest one there.

Why did Ashley say no makeup when Tati was clearly wearing makeup?



Reply

Thread

Link

I thought they were 25?





I think Ashley just meant the ~no make up look~ not actually no make up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Courtney is 25. Yeah, I just wouldn't call it a no makeup look. It's not a natural glow or anything. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OP bless u for making these posts.



idk the trash in me still roots for courtney, i really think she has the bone structure to be a model (she even reminds me of andrej pejic in a couple shots) even though her attitude seems insufferable. idk how much of it is editing and how much really happened but idt you can create the need for attention with editing so..



Cody was the obvious winner in this, that was an amazing photo. Reply

Thread

Link

That white girl with her white complaints is going to win, isn't she? Reply

Thread

Link

I think so, it's just...EVERYONE involved keeps saying that she starts everything specifically but we've only seen her start something like...maybe, once? and...unless she's winning I just can't see any other reason they've cut all the fights to make it seem like people just came at her out of no where. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like it might be the opposite. They've made a point to show how no one in the house can stand her and how a lot of the judges don't like her and it seems like a losing finalist edit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol omg. white and cheekbones doesn't = model yikes Reply

Thread

Link

Tash's personality has been terrible all seaason and her pictures besides the one last week haven't been much better. They pretty much guaranteed it was going to be a revolving door when they brought back the best dancer of the eliminated girls instead of the best model.



I actually like Cody but she and her sister are almost 30. They both need to just grow up and learn to deal with their issues.



I think this was the first episode where I found Courtney really annoying and unlikeable. Everything about her at the theme park irked me. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Cody and Tash just need to break up, tbh. They just need to be normal siblings, not ~TWINS~. I think the issue is that Tash is controlling/refuses to let go of their relationship and Cody just can't stand up to her...it seems 100% clear that the only one who wants to do the ~twin~ thing is Tash and Cody is just going along.(I mean, Tash is legit the only one to bring it up at all and the FEW times Cody has mentioned it, it was her talking about how she doesn't like it)



Cody really needs to drop her sis, she's total dead weight. Cody could probably be way further along in her career if Tash wasn't holding her back.









I can't believe you thought her in the theme park was annoying, lol, that's like the most likable shes ever been for me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe you thought her in the theme park was annoying, lol, that's like the most likable shes ever been for me!



MTE, she was so cute in her element like that! IA w/ everything India said about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol same about the theme park. It felt like she was really trying to be ~adorkable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe it took them 11 episodes to mention how much india looks like gigi Reply

Thread

Link

The crazy thing is that I don't see it anymore? I saw it at the beginning (like in the picture at the top of the post) but now I think she doesn't look too much like her, at least enough to be a viable model all her own w/out looking like a copycat. It's kind of weird that they never said it before now though.



Edited at 2017-02-16 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i see is gigi tbh, she should dye her hair black and pray she doesn't look like bella lol

but i think she can have a career but not too big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link