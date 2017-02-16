Who went home on ANTM? 23x11
First, Rita decided to finally try to connect to the girls and came to visit them at the house, but it turned into a bitching session with Tash vs. Cody each complaining about the other one to Rita while the other girls just sat there. Awkward.
For the challenge, Rita gave advice on how to use the paparazzi to your advantage and called it "accidental modeling." Then, they all went outside to face the paparazzi and the pictures taken were judged for the challenge. Everyone got great reviews on their pictures, but [Spoiler (click to open)]Courtney won the challenge. She and a friend, [Spoiler (click to open)]India, got to get away from the house and go to Universal Studios for a day. While there, they taught Minions how to do a runway walk. Weirdos.
For the photo shoot, they shot their prize covers for Paper Magazine. The person who wins ANTM will get their cover published.
I know Tatiana gets a shitload of praise but I don't care about her at all. I find her painfully forgettable.
India is cute and pretty in a generic way but I honestly don't think she's that nice to look at (same as her doppelganger Gigi). I miss the day when models were indeed stunning.
Can CoryAnne go next? She's got such a spoiled brat personality and there's something very cadaveric about her face. I can't believe she's lasted this long.
It's surprising to me that the judges don't see how lovely India is bc IMO it totally shows. The things she said about Courtney and how she's sad the girls don't get to see that other side of Courtney, that was really adorable. She's the only one there I'd want to be friends with lol
India is way prettier than Gigi but I still agree that they're both boring af
I just want an EXPLANATION as to why Coryanne wasn't bottom two this week, literal BEYOND wtf???
As soon as I get home I'm gonna watch the ep! Don't wanna get spoiled just yet!!!
The entire Rita conversation with the girls was a huge cringe fest from start to finish and God I feel bad for Cody. I can’t imagine how difficult it is to have a sister who thinks it’s okay to say that SHE is the only reason you have a ~brand~ that her being there is the thing that stepped up your game and the only reason you get attention. It’s so fucking rude and Tash doesn’t even get that….like, it doesn’t even occur to her that MAYBE saying that to another person is hurtful. Honestly, Tash is basically telling Cody that she’d be nothing without her and it’s disgusting….I will say though I kind of agree with Tash that Cody probably shouldn’t have said it to Rita but I understand Codys frustration and need to vent, living with Tash seems exhausting….and also, most the things Tash said in the talking head ~How many times are we going to talk about this~, ~I’ve told you that I think your great~ in her annoyed tone…I’m like, WELL DAMN TASH THEN WHY DON’T YOU JUST LEAVE HER ALONE? Go do your own thing and let her do hers. Stop PUSHING YOURSELF ON HER!
The girls acting like those FOUR people with cameras was some intense thing was killing me, like…I’ve had more cameras on me at family reunions lmao. Imagine being the producer having to tell them “Pretend your super bothered by this and that it’s this weird uncomfortable thing…yes, I know they’re easy to ignore but just PRETEND, please????” lmao
I actually think a trip to a theme park is pretty sick, like I’m all about theme parks and I would have LOVED to win that(tbh, I'd def prefer it to something lame like a fancy beach trip or something thatd feel more in line with the ANTM ~brand~) but also…lmao, A TRIP TO A THEME PARK!!!
They’re letting Indias hair fade again and it’s so stupid, it’s SO STUPID! It makes me SO MAD! Like if this was a choice she made on her own sure but like, Y’ALL DID THIS! Y’all picked this hair for her! If you weren’t prepared to pay for that constant intense ass upkeep YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE DONE IT!
they also probably should have mad her sign a cold shower contract or something too…it seems pretty clear that India has NO IDEA how to deal with dyed hair
Codys cover was AMAZING, I think this is the first time this entire season I’ve seen a photo and been like YES! I could imagine ACTUALLY seeing this on a magazine or something like that(as opposed to maybe just a photo stuck in the back of their portfolios or something). That was killer! It was gorgeous! She really elevated herself with that one photo, WOW!
I couldn't with the judges saying “It’s not just todays photo, now we’re talking about your body of work” ????? AS IF THAT ISN’T WHY EVERY GIRL HAS BEEN ELIMINATED SO FAR??? like basically every girl is kicked off because of their previous photos. “She’s just not getting better”/“I don’t think she has any better in her” WTF ARE YALL TALKING ABOUT
and it was so fucking stupid that they put Courtney in the bottom two? Why not Coryanne who the judges were split on? The second they called Coryanne I was like “Oh thank GOD, Tash is gone again” Idg why they did that, it took away any suspense….I honestly almost quit watching at that point because it was so obvious who was leaving but then I was like…I guess it has to be Courtney??? Because why else put her there??? But WHY??? And then it was like nah…She’s staying, of course. How dumb. What a waste of my time!! Why did they even pretend? Why play Courtney like that? Why not actually put the one other mediocre shot there??? It was unfair to both Courtney and Coryanne, it was unfair to scare Courtney like that and it was unfair to let Coryanne think she got by on a worthy photo.
I can’t wait for next week, holy shit they made that look intense and like the photos could be great
ikr re: Universal? I would have loved that so much. I'm glad it was Courtney and India, they both seemed to have a blast, and Courtney geeking out over all the HP stuff was adorable.
With the "body of work" comment I knew Tash would be going home, because she doesn't have much to go off in the first place, and she has what, one good photo from those she does have?
How many times has Courtney been in the bottom 2 at this point? Hasn't it been like 3 times? If she leaves before CoryAnne I'm going to be pissed. I said in another comment that she's not my aesthetic but I do think she's a better model than CoryAnne is.
I was glad Courtney went too because she wore that deathly hallows necklace in a few episodes and I bet she's probably the one there who would appreciate that trip the most. So that was really nice.
She'd only been in the bottom two twice before and honestly, this week doesn't count...like, at all. I literally don't understand what the point of her being there was, she didn't deserve it at all...she really should have been the second name called, like for real??? Why did they do that? Idgi at all. Coryanne deserved her spot this week 100%
I laughed so hard when Rita said some of you will be loved and some of you will be hated and the camera panned to Courtney.
I also don’t get why she doesn’t see her family…It was a very poor man’s version of 16 and in Paris.
WTF was Rita’s makeup at panel.
In general, I do think CoryAnne looks old which is weird because I think she’s the youngest one there.
Why did Ashley say no makeup when Tati was clearly wearing makeup?
I think Ashley just meant the ~no make up look~ not actually no make up
idk the trash in me still roots for courtney, i really think she has the bone structure to be a model (she even reminds me of andrej pejic in a couple shots) even though her attitude seems insufferable. idk how much of it is editing and how much really happened but idt you can create the need for attention with editing so..
Cody was the obvious winner in this, that was an amazing photo.
"""iconic"""
I actually like Cody but she and her sister are almost 30. They both need to just grow up and learn to deal with their issues.
I think this was the first episode where I found Courtney really annoying and unlikeable. Everything about her at the theme park irked me.
Cody really needs to drop her sis, she's total dead weight. Cody could probably be way further along in her career if Tash wasn't holding her back.
I can't believe you thought her in the theme park was annoying, lol, that's like the most likable shes ever been for me!
MTE, she was so cute in her element like that! IA w/ everything India said about her.
but i think she can have a career but not too big