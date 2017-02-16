ONTD Roundup













Jovian (April 10, 1994 – November 10, 2014) was a Coquerel's sifaka, best known for mainly portraying Zoboomafoo in the series of the same name.





loved this show!! Reply

i loved zaboomafoo! Reply

this was one of my fave shows ;-; Reply

This show was my shit. I still have the board game.



omg this was my favorite show



i remember RUSHING home from my summer art program as a kid to watch it :') Reply

I had a crush on Chris.



omg I never knew what these were called but I love them!!



Also yaaaaas @ matriarchy! Reply

I loved this show when I was little

I always thought Martin was cuter lol Reply

I wanna rub dat tummy. Reply

they fuck the patriarchy. new fave! Reply

That face!!!!! Reply

So qt <3 Reply

MATRIARCHAL QUEENS! Reply

These beautiful lemur queens! So upsetting about their population tho, humanity remains the worst :( I hope there're conservation efforts in place, I'll have to do some googling. Reply

animal queendom misandry, <3 it Reply

Had to comment again bc those gifs are so fucking cute. And the videos are very informational. I love these posts! Honestly I feel like these lemurs should be the mascot of feminism hahaha their social structure is #goals. Reply

I WANT ONE!!!! Reply

Last comment I swear, but I just had an epiphany and I wanted to thank you for it, because it was because of this post. I've been struggling to find my direction and what I wanted to do after finishing school while dealing with what ended up finally being diagnosed as bipolar II/anxiety. I've been feeling so lost and aimless but after watching the video about the vaccines it was like something snapped in place. My degree was animal science and I rehabbed wildlife for years, but I never thought about working in larger conservation efforts like what they're doing. And now I feel firm on the idea that that is the direction I need to go. I feel so much lighter, like a weight has lifted. So thank you so much for potentially changing my life with your animal posts! Reply

HI!



I hope you all have a good day!



<3 LEGO JOKER Reply

Your icon is so cute but also makes me sad. :( Reply

Happy Thursday ONTD!



I hope everyone has a good day! Reply

I hope you have a good day! Reply

I'm about to have lunch so I can't complain! Reply

lolololololol Reply

Lol IRL Reply

HA Reply

oh god lmao Reply

i love puns :') Reply

I'm taking care of some animals this weekend and the house is such a gross mess. I feel bad saying that because the owner says her parents died and she's been overwhelmed but.....she left me a $100 tip on top of my payment so I guess I can't really complain Reply

cee lo said that wasn't him cee lo said that wasn't him Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

omg roundups need to happen before press conferences because WHAT THE FUUUUUCK Reply

We didn't know he would have a press conference today. Just saying. Reply

I like how both your icons are looking at light Reply

I want to put my head through a wall Reply

I don't even want to google it. Reply

i saw resident evil the final chapter yesterday and even though it was absolute crap, i really enjoyed it lol Reply

OH MY GOD FINALLY



anyways...my DUMBASS woke up at 5 the fuck in the morning, got ready, and drove ALL THE WAY THE FUCK TO WORK just to find out that I wasn’t even on the schedule. I thought my off day was TOMORROW not today. 😭

your icon reminded me that i saw xmen apocalypse earlier this week and i really hated it because of how long it was lmao Reply

it certainly wasn't the best....I just love Nightcrawler though. Reply

my nana passed away yesterday morning :( my boss let me leave work bc i couldn't stop crying after my dad called me but today i'm back at the office and trying to focus and it's so difficult. i miss her so much already. Reply

:( i'm sorry for your loss Reply

<3 ty bb, she lived a vvv long life so i know i'm lucky i got to have her around for this long Reply

aww bb, i'm so sorry for your loss :( Reply

I'm so sorry :( Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss. Reply

My condolences. :( Reply

Hugs bb <333 Reply

im sorry for your loss :( Reply

i'm sorry for you loss Reply

I'm sorry for your loss <3 Reply

shit, i'm so sorry love <3 Reply

aw :( sorry for your loss Reply

I'm so sorry :( Reply

I'm sorry bb <3 I lost my grandma late last year and it totally sucks. Nothing can replace her. Reply

*hug* I'm so sorry. Reply

That's awful, I'm so sorry for your loss. It sucks you had to go back straight away instead of being able to have some time to yourself :( Reply

I'm so sorry <3 Reply

I'm so sorry. Reply

Informal Insect Facts



Wetapunga







Native to Little Barrier Island off the northeastern coast of New Zealand's North Island.



Example of island gigantism.



Largest species of cricket weighing up to 70 g (2.47 oz) with an average body length of 75 mm (2.95 in).



Lives a solitary lifestyle and most of their activity is done at night.



Has a lifespan of up two years.



Currently classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.

you're html is trash and i'm going to sue for pain and misery!!



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:39 pm (UTC)

i was trying to fix it then u commented goddammit lmao SUFFER IN SILENCE Reply

oh lord, I wish that spoiler cut had work... Reply

you did that shit on purpose I WANNA SPEAK TO YOUR MANAGER Reply

YOU DONE FUCKED UP NOW Reply

I had a dream once when I was little that a giant weta came into my house and I was scared of them for a while after that.



They're not that bad though, it's not like you even see them around, unless you went into the forest. Well, except for when my cat brought one in on the weekend and dumped it in my laundry. Or when I found one in my homegrown broccoli. But they're fine. Reply

it's been almost a year since i've been on ziprosidone and i think i finally found my drug

my anxiety has gone down by 85%, i don't feel sick all the time, i actually have an appetite and i don't feel as depressed as i usually do

really hope this sticks for the rest of my life Reply

happy for you bb! i hope it sticks too. Reply

Me too mama!! Reply

Congrats babe! Reply

Are any other Canadian ONTDers heartbroken over the loss of Stuart McLean? Reply

I came into work today and felt like a bad Canadian because everyone was talking about him and idk who he is 😔 Reply

I love his work but actually thought he'd passed away years ago. So I'm not very upset. Oops! Reply

I definitely am! My mom used to listen to him in the car all the time, so his voice always gave me the strongest sense memory. Reply

I had a dream last night that I got the ugliest fucking glasses on the planet- they had big thick round frames in orange plastic and teeny tiny lenses that I could barely see out of but everyone was telling me how much they loved them and how great they looked on me.



I have no idea what it could mean but I'm really mad my friends would let me wear something so hideous, even in a dream. Reply

