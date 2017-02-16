ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, February 15, 2017:
- Adele’s George Michael Tribute Almost Featured Beyoncé, Rihanna
- Karlie Kloss Apologizes For Racist Photoshoot
- Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Accused of Rape
- The View talks about 45's Russian ties and Tiffany being bullied at NYFW
- Milo Yiannopoulos and Leah Remini to appear on next episode of HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher"
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar writes how 'La La Land' misleads on race, romance and jazz
- Lena Dunham defends Taylor Swift's decision on not speaking up against Trump
- RFK Jr and Robert De Niro offer $100,000 to anyone who can prove vaccines are safe
- Susan Sarandon talks about 45 and DAPL
Week C
Zoboomafoo
Jovian (April 10, 1994 – November 10, 2014) was a Coquerel's sifaka, best known for mainly portraying Zoboomafoo in the series of the same name.
i remember RUSHING home from my summer art program as a kid to watch it :')
Also yaaaaas @ matriarchy!
I always thought Martin was cuter lol
I hope you all have a good day!
Wetapunga
Native to Little Barrier Island off the northeastern coast of New Zealand's North Island.
Example of island gigantism.
Largest species of cricket weighing up to 70 g (2.47 oz) with an average body length of 75 mm (2.95 in).
Lives a solitary lifestyle and most of their activity is done at night.
Has a lifespan of up two years.
Currently classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.
They're not that bad though, it's not like you even see them around, unless you went into the forest. Well, except for when my cat brought one in on the weekend and dumped it in my laundry. Or when I found one in my homegrown broccoli. But they're fine.
my anxiety has gone down by 85%, i don't feel sick all the time, i actually have an appetite and i don't feel as depressed as i usually do
really hope this sticks for the rest of my life
