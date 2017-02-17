bad single choice



I could have sworn it was announced that Secrets was going to be his next single. I think this is just a thing for the fans since his birthday is today. Reply

i'm not sure it's a single, i think it might just be a video for the fans since it's abel's birthday today. i'm pretty sure i saw something about them doing a video for secrets though! fingers crossed so tight. Reply

you mean attention Reply

you typed 'ordinary life' wrong Reply

An acquaintance asked me if I wanted to go see him in concert. I was like, "No, I'm good." Reply

Why would anyone pay to see him live anyway? Some people are just studio artists only



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:36 pm (UTC) Reply

My friend wanted to see Iggy live before she cancelled her tour so I don't know, maybe he likes to be hurt aurally.



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:37 pm (UTC) Reply

You should just tell him to give you the money instead since he obviously has a lot of it to waste. Reply

Good for you for staying true to your beliefs, sis. I went to a Ariana Grande concert with my friend's daughter and it remains one of the lousiest music experiences I've ever had. Reply

glad to see the bit with french wasn't for a collab, though i'm sure it could happen eventually. i like this much better than party monster cause i like seeing his crew even if i only know a few of them by name. it just needed more bryson tiller. Reply

over him and drake rn. i say this as a fan of both Reply

sometimes I wonder how out of all the alt r&b singers he's the only one that's crossed over into the pop mainstream.



also, it disturbs me that a lot of people didn't know him before that Ariana Grande song. i've cut people out of my life once they told me the know him because of Love Me Harder. Reply

This is one of the 3 songs on the album I don't listen to and OF COURSE it's a single... Reply

i'm pretty sure it's not a single, just a video for the fans. which other two songs do you skip? Reply

OP, you spelled the name wrong in the title Reply

literal comment twins lol Reply

Lol shit I didn't even notice it got changed by autocorrect. This is why I don't post from my phone Reply

No worries bb! Reply

OP you spelled his name wrong in the title. Reply

Yeah I fixed it thanks, didn't notice autocorrect changed it Reply

My favorite track on the album as far as instrumentals. Don't think it'd stand out on the radio, though. Reply

boring but i think all his shit is boring Reply

did i feel it coming ever get a video?! Reply

i love this song/album. I know im in the minority but i think hes so qt (when i ignore his gross/dumb lyrics lol) Reply

