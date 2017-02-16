k Reply

Thread

Link

It honestly baffles me this band is still popular and that they've been popular for over 10 years.



Although they did totally sellout from being somewhat of a rock band to being a straight up pop group. Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to know how their sellout happened, like it's so weird they went from this group that actually had a soul and seemed to care to....this shit and it doesn't even seem like it was a slow sellout. It all happened in one album. Crazy.



like I never cared about the much before or anything, but even still their change is pretty shocking to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moves Like Jagger. Their Hands All Over era was flopping (or really underperforming), so they recorded that song and rereleased the album with it. Saved their careers (surprisingly imo) and they went the straight pop route ever since.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I'm not one to complain about groups selling out because I tend to cling to most bands regardless, but Maroon 5 is my one freebie where I get to say EVERYTHING PAST SONGS ABOUT JANE IS SHIT lmao. Actually that's not totally true, I liked about half of their second album and a couple songs since then. But SAJ was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I'm the same with "sell outs" but I also think that because A LOT OF TIMES when a group ~sells out~ I don't really think they have...They just altered their sound but at the core they're still the same, like have similar themes /a similar look/whatever else...things won't be a FULL CHANGE, just a new twist.





but with Maroon 5 it's not like that at all, NOTHING is the same like, it's literally like two completely different bands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup IA 100%. Natural evolution of sound and gaining mainstream appeal =/= selling out. It annoys me so much when people use it as an insult, like gaining a larger fanbase is a bad thing?



I just listened to the song and this is seriously the same generic stuff that's everywhere now. I really do mourn the old M5 :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically when Adam started on The Voice, it was downhill from there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so weird though, like was The Voice really enough to get his ego that big and shitty THAT quickly??? like, you'd think that would take sometime...but no, this guy went from 0 to 100 and didn't even count the 99 numbers in between. He was just there in an instant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You could kind of see it happening with It Won't Be Soon Before Long. Adam was really starting to become the focus, the band starting to become props by this point. Adam's social life didn't help matters with his penchant for dating models then finally settling for one who would actually marry his ass. All their albums after Hands All Over (which I really fucking love) started sounding the same, and yes, the Voice really got his ego that big that quickly because it was already starting to get overly inflated. Now all the videos are about him with the guys in the background playing bit characters in their own fucking music videos.



TLDR version: Adam is the reason they suck now and sold out.



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they owe their existence to Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hated it!



Reply

Thread

Link

that roundup just isn't gonna post today is it???? Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? I have my ANTM post all ready to submit but I'm waiting for Roundup so it doesn't get buried lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm DYING waiting for it sis





Like, FUCK I'm off from work today and it's the ONE TIME everything post late. Like, this is so unfair! I was so excited but now I'm just ANNOYED! I haven't been able to do a roundup in FOREVER! I was so excited but WHERE THE FUCK IS IT? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol oh no!! And your comment last week is partly what kept me from submitting ANTM until after Roundup, but if I submit it now it will certainly get posted at the same time lmaooo. Hopefully Roundup goes up soon!!



It's up now!



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, I know! I thought about that when it hadn't posted....WHAT A FOOL I WAS 😂



It's just so crazy this is the first time in forever I've been off on a thursday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm waiting for your post, sis!! Just finished watching the ep <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao well shit i like the song Reply

Thread

Link

it's a good song imo Reply

Thread

Link

bieber teas



it's catchy tbh Reply

Thread

Link





Sounds like most trash on the radio now. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still so confused as to who maroon 5's fan base are. Gen Y white dads? Single white moms? Idk idk Reply

Thread

Link

sorority girls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be part of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is painfully generic. I actually gave it a try but no thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont mind their songs, like i'll jam along to the radio, but their earlier albums were so much better. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont wanna know is catchier



and nope at the imagery Reply

Thread

Link

I used to date a guy who looks a lot like Adam Levine and to this day my friends still think he's the most handsome man I've ever dated/one of the hottest dudes ever and I'm like... what kind of low standards.



Also his dick tasted like soap. Reply

Thread

Link

at least there's no fucking annoying falsetto, god damn Reply

Thread

Link

No Reply

Thread

Link

They didn't quit? Reply

Thread

Link