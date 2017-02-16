February 16th, 2017, 06:54 pm evillemmons Maroon 5 - Cold ft. Future Music Video source Tagged: adam levine / maroon 5, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
Although they did totally sellout from being somewhat of a rock band to being a straight up pop group.
like I never cared about the much before or anything, but even still their change is pretty shocking to me
but with Maroon 5 it's not like that at all, NOTHING is the same like, it's literally like two completely different bands.
I just listened to the song and this is seriously the same generic stuff that's everywhere now. I really do mourn the old M5 :(
TLDR version: Adam is the reason they suck now and sold out.
Edited at 2017-02-16 06:37 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-16 06:35 pm (UTC)
it's catchy tbh
and nope at the imagery
