The View talks about the leaks and #ADayWithoutImmigrants

Lol my dad just called me to ask if I was working today, I said no it's my day off and he was hoping it was bc I was protesting.

Aw that's cute

I know restaurants locally that are participating and it's awesome!



Pero like one of them all of a sudden started letting people go for not having the right papers a while ago thooooo and I side eye them so hard right now lol. But then again, I guess they just mean a day without ~legal immigrants~ *shrug*



Edited at 2017-02-16 05:57 pm (UTC)

You can't blame them for letting those people go when their business could be shut down.

Yeah, it's not like the law is going to say, "Well, you have a good heart and are a kind and fair person, so there are no consequences for breaking the rules. Not for you!"

Have we always had these View roundups

No, I started doing them because there was no politics post. People wanted politics post so I obliged and made them daily now since last week.

I appreciate it!

thank you

I appreciate this. ONTD is the only place I feel comfortable talking about politics, so these posts really keep me going.

they tend to pop up more frequently when there's a lot of political stuff going on



i remember we used to have them a LOT during previous election years

45 is doing a press conference. He had announced Acosta as his replacement for Pudzer. Mulvaney has been confirmed as the head of 45's Office of Management and Budget.

Who's watching the press conference? Wanna bet he doesn't take questions?

Dishonest and distortion are his favorite words right now.

He'll take one from breitbart and then fuck off lol

Who is watching 45's press conference? He is calling the press as dishonest right now and how they are a disservice to the citizens of the US.



I need to make a new vocab list for this press conference. Reply

He should read up on the free press



Or have someone read it to him

He wants to control the media like a dictator.

shoulda called our ex-prime minister for tips!

I'm watching the Trump presser at work. idk why I do this to myself. Excited for him to call upon Breitbart and The Christian Broadcasting Network (??). lmao he's talking about how great his approval rating are rn I can't.



Net approval by pollster:

Ras (LV) +10

*Fox (RV) +1

YG (A) -4

Ipsos (A) -4

SurveyMonkey (A) -7

*Gallup (A) -13

*Pew (A) -17



*live-caller — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) February 16, 2017





February disapproval ratings in first term

Reagan 18%

Bush 13%

Clinton 25%

Bush 21%

Obama 17%



Trump 56%https://t.co/VD4uQ9wUxh pic.twitter.com/81VHRcPjfo — Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) February 16, 2017





Pres Trump on the trail: "I love WikiLeaks!"

"It's been amazing what's coming out on WikiLeaks"

"This WikiLeaks it's like a treasure trove!" https://t.co/x61ehwtA6m — Karen Travers (@karentravers) February 16, 2017





Once again, Trump—who literally said "I love Wikileaks" during the campaign—is now suddenly concerned w/ leaks being "illegally given". pic.twitter.com/543Klvs9nj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 15, 2017









Trumpsters have such a blatant disregard for immigrants while totally ignoring that their life/daily life would not exist without them. Now that I expect anything less from the ~economic anxiety~ crowd but still. And yet we STILL have countless articles asking us to empathize with Trump supporters. Fuck y'all.I'm watching the Trump presser at work. idk why I do this to myself. Excited for him to call upon Breitbart and The Christian Broadcasting Network (??). lmao he's talking about how great his approval rating are rn I can't.

Rasmussen is such a fucking joke lmao.

what is with that poll? do they just poll conservatives or inflate their numbers? i don't get it.

He has to know he's fucked if he's only at +1 from Fox. Rasmussen is so fucked up you would be better off getting an accurate count by going outside and surveying the squirrels.

Edited at 2017-02-16 06:35 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:35 pm (UTC) Reply

It's very difficult to watch 45's press conference without rolling my eyes into the back of my head. I'm scared they're gonna get stuck.

I've been giggling and rolling my eyes right now. The question is will he take questions from non-conservative media.

Will he even take questions

I can't watch him. It's bad for my blood pressure to hear the bullshit coming out of his mouth so I have to read the transcripts later.

"I inherited a mess" you are a mess

He's repeated "I inherited a mess" so much already.

ah yes, the "mess" of a low unemployment rate and an improving economy

he gets to ride out Obama's policies, which might last a few years until the banks decide to get bailed out again. If he makes it longer than I think he will, he'll be our generation's Hoover.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/arc hive/2017/01/scott-pruitt-and-oklahomas-m anmade-earthquakes/513437/ Remember to tell your senators to vote against scott Pruitt. He sued the EPA 19 times prostitution whore and wants to abolish it and then there's this

You know who genuinely inherited a mess? President Obama.

He thinks he's Obama.

Fuck you

"I inherited a mess." No you fucking didn't!!

Reply

i screamed at my tv when he said that. bc obama was given a utopia in 2008.

