The View talks about the leaks and #ADayWithoutImmigrants
Are intelligence agencies withholding information from the Trump admin for fear it will be leaked or compromised? The co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/4gyFL50hNO— The View (@TheView) February 16, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg
Today's topics:
Intelligence community keeping information from
How today is #ADayWithoutImmigrants
Pero like one of them all of a sudden started letting people go for not having the right papers a while ago thooooo and I side eye them so hard right now lol. But then again, I guess they just mean a day without ~legal immigrants~ *shrug*
You can't blame them for letting those people go when their business could be shut down.
i remember we used to have them a LOT during previous election years
I need to make a new vocab list for this press conference.
Or have someone read it to him
I'm watching the Trump presser at work. idk why I do this to myself. Excited for him to call upon Breitbart and The Christian Broadcasting Network (??). lmao he's talking about how great his approval rating are rn I can't.
