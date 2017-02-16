[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about the leaks and #ADayWithoutImmigrants



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg

Today's topics:
Intelligence community keeping information from 45
45's press conference yesterday with Benjamin Netanyahu
How today is #ADayWithoutImmigrants








