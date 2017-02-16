Bill Maher defending booking M*lo Y.; criticizes dreamy Jeremy Scahill for, like, having morals
Bill Maher defends booking Milo Yiannopoulos after journalist cancels appearance in protest: https://t.co/ofFMEjIWwd pic.twitter.com/AS4dctPwja— The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2017
- Bill booked human dumpster fire M*lo; ruggedly handsome journalist / political tea-spiller Scahill said he wouldn't appear on the same episode because of said dumpster fire
- Bill got predictably butthurt and issued a statement: "Liberals will continue to lose elections as long as they follow the example of people like Mr. Scahill whose views veer into fantasy [lol sure Jan] and away from bedrock liberal principles like equality of women, respect for minorities, separation of religion and state, and ~~free speech. ... My comments on Islam have never veered into vitriol. [delusional.gif] ... If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims — and he might be — nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night."
- apparently doesn't get that "having free speech" and "having a hugely public platform" are not the same, blah blah
Of course he did. TW for M*lo's face @ the sources!
Twitter | source | Jeremy's tweet
I'm sure he's counting the seconds till he can start a circle jerk with Milo and his gang.
While Yiannopoulos is openly gay, he has stated that gay rights are detrimental to humanity, and that gay men should "get back in the closet". He has described being gay as "aberrant" and "a lifestyle choice guaranteed to bring [gay people] pain and unhappiness".
Fuck, why is he gay if he believes this?
