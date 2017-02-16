Bill Maher defending booking M*lo Y.; criticizes dreamy Jeremy Scahill for, like, having morals

Bill hasn't been shit for a long long time Reply

It shocks me that there's anyone left who would be surprised this garbage pile man would book Milo, like...who tf have you been watching???? How are you surprised by this?





I'm sure he's counting the seconds till he can start a circle jerk with Milo and his gang. Reply

Can we please just cancel all white men? Reply

My comments on Islam have never veered into vitriol







lmao he's so full of it Reply

IF?



While Yiannopoulos is openly gay, he has stated that gay rights are detrimental to humanity, and that gay men should "get back in the closet". He has described being gay as "aberrant" and "a lifestyle choice guaranteed to bring [gay people] pain and unhappiness".



So if they should be in the closet, why is he openly gay? I've seen pics of him in the past and he didn't dress like he does now lmao. Reply

i mean, now he dresses like a weird dad on vacation and they lost his luggage so he had to get by on a shirt he bought at the airport and the rumpled clothes he was already wearing



Edited at 2017-02-16 06:03 pm (UTC)

What kind of self-loathing is this? Reply

Why is he openly gay if he believes this?



Fuck, why is he gay if he believes this? Reply

he's also says blatantly racist things and yet his defenders go 'but he has a black boyfriend!!!!!!' rme Reply

didn't he also say at some point he'd be open to conversion thearpy? Reply

But is there, perhaps, more to this statistic than meets the eye? The reason the rate of LGBT hate crimes is so high might be because gays and lesbians are faking them. I’ve been looking at the data, and I discovered that lesbians in particular commit a disproportionate number of hate crime hoaxes.

Lesbianism isn't real, it's just a manifestation of female misery.

The Department of Justice statistics suggest that women who identify themselves as victims of sexual assault…identify as lesbians. Possible explanations for this: straight men are going out and specifically seeking out lesbians to sexually abuse, which seems unlikely, given how they look. The other explanation is that lesbians are raping each other at unprecedented rates.

He said so many nice things about lesbians as well: Reply

Milo honestly depresses me. This is a level of deep self loathing that's honestly horrific. Reply

Look, I'm sorry you fucking hate yourself, but some of us fucking don't so why don't you go find some fucking cave and just seethe in isolation rather than lash out and fucking hurt people. God damn. Reply

damn, that's some serious self loathing Reply

I had no idea. Reply

Wow I like her as a blonde, wth is happening. Reply

I'm bothered by how attractive I find her in this gif Reply

I'm starting to like her and I don't know what's going on. Reply

Lol mte I don't like this turn of events Reply

Join my world. I've found her hot as fuck for the past few years, it's hard to live with it. Reply

Her SNL skit with Vanessa Bayer was hot, and I feel bad about my life for feeling that way. Reply

It's because she's out of the closet and can be herself now. You're drawn to people being genuine. Which is great! Reply

I want her to step on my toes with that heel and give me a dirty look when I cry out



Edited at 2017-02-16 08:20 pm (UTC)

Show is garbage, Maher is garbage, and that other fucker is a disgusting piece of dog shit. Giving him a platform is gross and Bill can say free speech all he wants but you have to draw the line somewhere.



Edited at 2017-02-16 05:57 pm (UTC)

aw, would not have minded watching Jeremy annihilate Milo on the show but lbr, any legitimate criticism is like water off a duck's back to people like that Reply

yeah, sure, bill has a lot of respect for women and minorities



lol Reply

lol mfte. He's a living breathing surejan.gif Reply

I don't get why it's so hard to understand that having this asshole on his show is a win for the asshole literally no matter what happens. You are giving him a platform to be a garbage person. No rational discussion is going to make him less of a garbage person. Reply

mte, if anything, doesn't it give him more "cred" for being on a well-recognized show on hbo? isn't the first rule of dealing with trolls to ignore them...? Reply

And the sad thing is that simply by inviting him, that alt-right dipshit has already won, in a sense. If he's on the show and actual pundits/celebrities debate him, it legitimizes his position and gets him publicity. On the other hand, if decent people like Scahill boycott him, all the "freedom of speech!" brogressives suddenly rally behind the fucker to shout about how he deserves to be heard, for some unfathomable reason, and people get interested in what's so "scandalous" about his position. Reply

feel free to die anytime now, bill Reply

I made the mistake of reading a post about this on reddit. 99% of the comments were either in favour of Milo being on or flat-out saying they loved him and that he was a genius and that Scahill is a coward for not wanting to debate a troll (even though Milo wouldn't even be in the panel discussion at the end...???). Reply

Bill Maher's awful, of course he wants M*lo Whatshisname on his show for all the attention it'll get him. Reply

this motherfucker just came for jeremy scahill



i can't Reply

