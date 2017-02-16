TV - Gilmore Girls

Bill Maher defending booking M*lo Y.; criticizes dreamy Jeremy Scahill for, like, having morals




- Bill booked human dumpster fire M*lo; ruggedly handsome journalist / political tea-spiller Scahill said he wouldn't appear on the same episode because of said dumpster fire

- Bill got predictably butthurt and issued a statement: "Liberals will continue to lose elections as long as they follow the example of people like Mr. Scahill whose views veer into fantasy [lol sure Jan] and away from bedrock liberal principles like equality of women, respect for minorities, separation of religion and state, and ~~free speech. ... My comments on Islam have never veered into vitriol. [delusional.gif] ... If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims — and he might be — nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night."

- apparently doesn't get that "having free speech" and "having a hugely public platform" are not the same, blah blah

Of course he did. TW for M*lo's face @ the sources!
Twitter | source | Jeremy's tweet
