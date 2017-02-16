first look at the new trio in The Last Jedi
Your first look at #TheLastJedi product packaging dropping out of hyperspace on September 1 for #ForceFridayII.https://t.co/KSFdXbfBHq pic.twitter.com/U4CgVivNGU— Star Wars (@starwars) February 16, 2017
...on packaging!
- Rey still has Luke's lightsaber
- Rey has new hair (!!!!!)
- Finn is still wearing Poe's jacket
- Poe has a resistance helmet on
source
are you excited for Rey's new hair-do?
Yes, because I thought her TFA 'do was ugly, lol
Also, I don't think I like Reys hair...at all but I'll wait till a better picture to decide for sure.
But I guess Leia had the occasional normal-looking hairdo as well so maybe Rey will change looks throughout the movie.
Her hair is blah, but then again I think half up/half down hair looks blah on 90% of people.
Where's the damn trailer
we had a force awakens trailer at this point already in 2015 I'M PRESSED I NEED IT