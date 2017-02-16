first look at the new trio in The Last Jedi

are you excited for Rey's new hair-do?



Yes, because I thought her TFA 'do was ugly, lol Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was cute but I'm hoping she gets a different one each movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not as iconic as leia's hairstyles but I liked it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a pretty cool hairstyle imo. Works for their universe and it's distinct enough to be like her thing, ya know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looked practical enough for all the shit she was up to, this new one doesn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I first saw that picture I thought it was some kind of joke post like, "Come buy you're new officially licensed The Force™ toy! In Stores May 4, 2017!!!"





Also, I don't think I like Reys hair...at all but I'll wait till a better picture to decide for sure. Reply

Thread

Link



here they are, not lopsided: Reply

Thread

Link

I think the hair is ugly but that's certainly the least important part of the movie. Reply

Thread

Link

rey's new hair is giving me aragorn teas but i'm gonna wait to judge Reply

Thread

Link

Bless all three of them but I hope my bb Finn has time to shine in this one Reply

Thread

Link

Aww I liked Rey's hair from The Force Awakens tho Reply

Thread

Link

same, it was just so... star wars-y! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah! It's iconic now! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me too! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too, I don't get this need to keep women's hair loose in action movies. Like bitch, that shit can work very much against you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have already seen no less than three "what does this toy packaging tell us about Rey's parentage" posts about this on Tumblr. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao "she is wearing a BLACK shirt so obviously she goes to the dark side!!" instead of 'clothing that you can wear more than once before washing' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And her hair down means she is more comfortable so she clearly found her real parents. I've seen that twice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

........this is not a gif i expected to see......anywhere lol! nice! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that hairdo is too normal and boring. it looks like a hairstyle you'd see on any girl walking down the street. that's not what I want from star wars. Reply

Thread

Link

there might be like 8 buns on the back we don't know yet!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is true, I'm hoping there's more to it than is shown here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao more buns each movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia!



But I guess Leia had the occasional normal-looking hairdo as well so maybe Rey will change looks throughout the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

huh, they repaired poe's jacket for Finn (or got him a new one?) I figured the lightsaber would've destroyed that beyond fixing.



Her hair is blah, but then again I think half up/half down hair looks blah on 90% of people.



Reply

Thread

Link

my three cuties <3 <3 <3 Reply

Thread

Link







Where's the damn trailer MmhmmWhere's the damn trailer Reply

Thread

Link

probably coming in March with the SW celebration, Rian said he's attending one so that's where they'll show it I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't the next SW celebration in April? so even longer wait then :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh that's so long from now that's like mid-April



we had a force awakens trailer at this point already in 2015 I'M PRESSED I NEED IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rey looks cute, i'm so ready for ep 8! Reply

Thread

Link