Sara Bareilles make her Broadway acting debut by starring in Waitress
.@SaraBareilles joins the cast of #WaitressMusical on March 31 for 10 weeks only! Order up: https://t.co/JypQlyDwuM pic.twitter.com/ryTr358yc4— Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) February 16, 2017
Sara Bareilles announced this morning that she will be taking over the role of Jenna who is played by Jessie Muller. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Waitress. She's also released an album that features the songs from the musical. She's been singing this material for a good three years now.
SOURCE: 1, 2
I would love to see Sara in the role, but short of bootlegs, there's not a chance.
Side note: I saw The Last Ship with Sting in it and it was...not good. (We got the tickets as a gift.) I mean, it was okay when I was sitting there, but I can't tell you the plot or remember any of the songs aside from that one famous Sting song that was in there.
but i hope she does really well!!
Have they announced the tour cast yet?
good for ha tho, there's some qt songs in there
which is a downer 4 me because i looooved the movie
I knew this was going to be the announcement, but I was hoping for a new album anyway