Sara Bareilles make her Broadway acting debut by starring in Waitress

I'm seeing the touring version of this next season. Can't wait! Reply

Saaaame!! This and Hamilton lol Reply

I'm probably gonna see the tour as well. Reply

I love, love, love this musical and I'm so sad it opened the same year as Hamilton because the music/performances didn't stand a chance at awards season. I saw it on a whim (the same week I saw Hamilton back in June) and was just utterly charmed and delighted by it. It's definitely a feel-good/happy place, show.



I would love to see Sara in the role, but short of bootlegs, there's not a chance. Reply

Ooh! Am planning a NYC trip and I was thinking of seeing this. This might be a reality now Reply

Hmmm this is giving me Sting-in-The Last Ship teas. Waitress must be struggling.



Side note: I saw The Last Ship with Sting in it and it was...not good. (We got the tickets as a gift.) I mean, it was okay when I was sitting there, but I can't tell you the plot or remember any of the songs aside from that one famous Sting song that was in there. Reply

does she have acting experience? this is a hefty role for someone's first time on stage lol Reply

I believe she did theatre when she was young? I'm hoping the fact that she wrote the music is somehow helpful? lol Cause I love her but I was thinking the same. Reply

lol i love her too! i just keep thinking about how overwhelming that must be when you have no experience



but i hope she does really well!! Reply

this movie was so cute but also i think part of why i liked it was bc i rly enjoy pie lol. im p sure thats why i liked pushing daisies so much too. Reply

Same. And Twin Peaks. I just love pie as a character lol Reply

pie deserves to EGOT Reply

She's such a talented songwriter. She Used to be Mine is one of the most accurate and heartbreaking ways of describing growing up as a girl that I've ever heard. Reply

THIS Reply

I wonder how she'll be in this role. Jessie is such a talented actress and I can't imagine this being an easy role to play. I'm sure she'll sing it wonderfully (of course) so I'm looking forward to reading the reviews once she starts.



Have they announced the tour cast yet? Reply

No, they haven't. Reply

i saw this when i went to nyc in december and loved it. it's funny and sweet and the whole theater smelled like pie. idk how sara will handle the role but i'd go see it again with her if i could. Reply

this show is pretty meh



good for ha tho, there's some qt songs in there Reply

ia it's just very bland somehow and none of the songs stuck with me

which is a downer 4 me because i looooved the movie Reply

My 5-time Grammy (nominee) queen! Reply

I fucking love Sarah and I'm sad I won't be able to see her in this :-( Reply

I fucking ADORE her but I hope she's gotten some acting lessons since The Little Mermaid. Seeing her in this on 4/16 anyway though because SB. Reply

