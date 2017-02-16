[movie] legobatman: joker

Sara Bareilles make her Broadway acting debut by starring in Waitress



Sara Bareilles announced this morning that she will be taking over the role of Jenna who is played by Jessie Muller. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Waitress. She's also released an album that features the songs from the musical. She's been singing this material for a good three years now.

