Colton Haynes Has a New Boyfriend

Colton Haynes has revealed his new boyfriend, Jeff Leatham, on Instagram.The two have previously hinted at their relationship via social media, but this is the first time they’ve shared a photo of themselves together. Colton wrote: “The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham. We were actually in the clouds… speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins Never be afraid to love harder.”Jeff Leatham is the Artistic Director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. He shared a photo from their evening with the caption: “Valentine’s – Real Life – Love ❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤”A couple of more photos of the boyfriend:Source: gaytimes.co.uk