Colton Haynes Has a New Boyfriend

It's always some older white daddy.

Jeff Leatham is the Artistic Director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills



Sounds like a cool job.

They always have cool jobs

http://www.npr.org/2017/02/16/51541 1688/gay-journalist-leaves-left-behind-a nd-embraces-a-brand-new-conservative



They can't be trusted honestly. Speaking of white gays, have y'all seen this shit

"For example, I support an evangelical Christian florist who doesn't want to do the flowers for a gay wedding."



last i heard, out got rid of him. he's no longer listed on their staff page. so good luck to him finding job now.

Aw, good for them. I like his job.

I feel like I've seen him in his stories on Snapchat.

A bland young white gay with a bland older white gay

aww that's nice. i had a great valentine's too. <3

I wonder what black couple they will dress up as for Halloween given Colton's love for black face.



Probably Will and Jada.

Jay and Bey probably

LOL that video.

ofc that's what he'd look like lmaooo

