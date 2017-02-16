THANK GOD Reply

a lot of things are happening in march

like gee whiz Reply

Finally Reply

I'm dubious! Give us a single first Reply

That tweet says album, but the record label website says track, so it's a single. I didn't feel like digging for a tweet that said single, so ignore the album part. Reply

NVM, I changed it. Reply

yes Reply

why Reply

TO SAVE POP! Reply

....LORDE's doing that? Reply

Yes. I said what I said Yes. I said what I said Reply

IM READY Reply

I hope it ain't too late for her. Reply

LORDE HELP US ALL Reply

she's going to reclaim ha crown Reply

y'all are gonna be so disappointed i love it Reply

lmao mte



I remember when Katy Perry was gonna save pop Reply

I'll never forgive her for promising a dark album and giving us Prism Reply

lol I can't help but feel this way too Reply

Low expectations are the secret to happiness. Reply

i could never get into her music Reply

the disrespect in this post Reply

lol Reply

Finally. I still have Ribs and Tennis Court on repeat. Reply

YESSSS. I love her music and pure heroine is an awesome debut that I'm setting my expectations super high on this one. Hopefully, it does not disappoint.



So many artist now have lifted inspiration from lorde. I was watching Maggie Rogers perform Alaska on Fallon and everything about her vibe reminded me of lorde. Reply

i was wondering what her sound reminded me of. that was it! she does have some lorde-ish vibes. Reply

A lot of the songs from her first album followed the same format, but they were listenable. I do like "Buzzcut Season." I will keep my expectations low for her new single. Reply

Yaaaaaaassssss



Now now now Reply

*insert vine of the guy in the Spider-Man costume screaming* Reply

im OK with being disappointed from Lorde. Reply

PRAISE THE LORDE Reply

ahh I hope it's good but also I am scared.



(Also she should do more stuff with Disclosure) Reply

OH MY GOOOOD





My graduation is in March and this is so much better than that Reply

All my life I've given but now I finally get to receive. 😭 Reply

She must be so nervous.

It's like a given 2nd will flop, the shiny new film has been lifted and you're not that good.

Or you actually are the most amazing artist and everyone was right, your head swells so big you can't fit any hats.

I think I'll give her some pennies today, going to stream her now. Reply

I guess with a lot of great debuts, you either make an amazing second album (and then an okay third, and so on) or fall into that sophomore slump. I'm curious to see what happens. Reply

Excited but lemme lower my expectations cause so many artists have trouble with their sophomore album. Reply

If it's ANYTHING like this, I'm pre-shook.



I hope it improves upon Pure Heroine. I reallyliked that one but it could have done with some more... something, because some of the songs blend together when listening. I love Buzzcut Season and the album is my go-to relaxing music when travelling. Reply

yes, my kiwi queen! i'm ready. Reply

my birthday month is shaping up to be fucking awesome. i love her debut, it is still in rotation of albums i consistently listen to, i loved the soundtrack she did for the hunger games and yellow flicker beat. also, beauty & the beast (im a glutton for punishment, i know) we are going to see blink 182 and then going to san antonio for a few days and to see anthony jeselnik stand up. i feel like theres more stuff for march but i can't remember. so excited for my birthday month. bringing in 31 with a bang! Reply

I AM HYPE. Reply

Give me Meltdown 2.0, please Reply

I have a feeling that she's gonna have a much different sound. It's been years and just look at how her looks have been evolving and the people that she hangs out with. don't be expecting another "Pure Heroine" Reply

