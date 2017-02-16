Top of the Lake: China Girl poster
The first poster for 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' starring Elisabeth Moss. pic.twitter.com/Ie4OAdPFCS— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) February 16, 2017
Top of the Lake: China Girl is the sequel to Jane Campion's 2013 miniseries Top of the Lake. The new series will move the show from New Zealand to Hong Kong.
Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as detective Robin Griffin and is joined by a new cast including Jane Campion fave Nicole Kidman and Campion's daughter Alice Englert!
I hate the poster, but I can't wait to see this.
Interesting.. move to HK.
I binged it all in one night and it was one of the most fulfilling experiences even though it was really heavy and gut wrenching to watch at some points
Is her brother lover coming back??