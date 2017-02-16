Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Top of the Lake: China Girl poster




Top of the Lake: China Girl is the sequel to Jane Campion's 2013 miniseries Top of the Lake. The new series will move the show from New Zealand to Hong Kong.

Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as detective Robin Griffin and is joined by a new cast including Jane Campion fave Nicole Kidman and Campion's daughter Alice Englert!

I hate the poster, but I can't wait to see this.
