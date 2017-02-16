Top of the Lake: China Girl poster

Damn Nicole Kidman is in everything Reply

LOL this poster! Reply

S1 a must watch show?

Interesting.. move to HK. Reply

I don't watch this but I really like that poster Reply

damn they couldn't give her some concealer for that blemish on her nose? Reply

pretty sure that's intentional Reply

Are you looking at this on mobile? Because her nose is beat up, and it's on purpose. Reply

I heard her accent was terrible in the first season. Still have yet to check it out myself though.

It isn't the best but honestly the show was so good that after awhile I didn't even care about her accent. Reply

Yeah, it isn't great. But aside from that she's really good and so is the rest of the show. Reply

I'm so excited for this even though I keep forgetting g it's happening since it's been so long since the first season



I binged it all in one night and it was one of the most fulfilling experiences even though it was really heavy and gut wrenching to watch at some points Reply

i've been meaning to watch season 1 Reply

omg nicole Reply

the most intriguing thing is that this series starring scientologist elisabeth moss will now also be featuring noted SP nicole kidman. Reply

the first season was bleak af Reply

This show was so depressing and I normally don't watch such subject matter but God the landscape was beautiful. Reply

i didn't realize she was a big scientologist? Reply

I think that's part of why she and Fred Armisen broke up? Her Xenuness? But it also could be because Fred Armisen is weird. Unknown. Reply

I hate thinking about it. She's so delightful all around that it's extra disappointing. She was born and raised in, so I have sympathy for her. Reply

hell yes Reply

YAS I'm obsessed with the first season still. ❤



Is her brother lover coming back?? Reply

