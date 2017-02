Sis we didn't want it either pic.twitter.com/o7Gyj22O88 — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 16, 2017





You had no problem pushing Obama birtherism tho Melania. Or trying to make money as FLOTUS. You had no problem pushing Obama birtherism tho Melania. Or trying to make money as FLOTUS. Reply

I truly hope she is miserable, tbh. Hasuffer.gif Reply

Bitch doesn't know what a struggle is. Reply

Is this five weeks in a row for Trumps covering Us Weekly? Reply

Who the fuck names their kids Spurgeon and Wilberforce Reply

i didn't realize ppl still cared about the duggars after all their mess Reply

middle america is full of fuckwitt chirstians who will proudly follow any family that hates the gays and loves white jesus. Reply

Closer FU get Freeman off your mag. Closer is a death watch magazine and then once they die they won't let them rest. Reply

spurgeon?



wilberforce?



wtf, fake elizabeth olsen?



Also, thanks for putting that under a cut!



Edited at 2017-02-16 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

