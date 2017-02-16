tea

Ashton Kutcher beseeches the Senate about ending human trafficking




- Ashton Kutcher spoke yesterday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on ending modern slavery and human trafficking
- Outlined the work his organisation, which he co-founded with Demi Moore, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, does: develops software to “leverage technology to combat predatory behaviour, rescue victims, and protect vulnerable children"
- Talked about how technology is simply "a tool without will, the will is the user of that technology" and while it can be used to enable slavery but it can be used to fight it
- Spoke about the need for financing but explained how the technology would become more cost effective over time
- Conveyed how we need to be doing better preventative work and to go after the "pipeline" and used the foster care system as an example. Children in foster care are four times more likely to be exposed to sexual abuse. Further, when children are taken out of trafficking there is not enough support for them and most end up being trafficked again
- Closed by outlining the differences between sex and labour trafficking, how they need different legislations and how economic consequences should not outweigh moral consequence (sweet summer child)

The entire session can be seen on C-Span

source
