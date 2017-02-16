Ashton Kutcher beseeches the Senate about ending human trafficking

Good for him. Reply

The smirking woman in the background needs to chill Reply

now I can't focus on the speech Reply

I forget her name and title, but she's in a top position in Kutcher's organization. Reply

This straight destroyed me when I watched it the other day. I spent like two hours just staring at the wall trying not to die inside. Reply

i almost cried when he spoke about watching videos of a kid his daughter's age being raped but thinking it was play omg and the seven year old just kill me Reply

That part made me so sad and was so disturbing. People are so disgusting I don't understand how there are people in this world who can do things like that to children. Reply

omg i just watched it and hearing his voice break ;_____; now im crying at my desk. Reply

wait wtf....i didnt watch this cuz im sure i cant handle it, but how it is legal for random ppl like ashton to watch shit like that Reply

it was part of his organization helping with investigations. a lot of people have to see a lot of disturbing stuff in order to fight it. Reply

His daughter is 3, what the fuck is wrong with this world? Reply

the part where he said "engaging in play" i wanted to throw up Reply

i've only seen a clip of him talking about his "day job" and things he's seen but i cried. even thinking about watching this whole thing just made me tear up! but i'm gonna do it. what he's doing is so important. Reply

there was a girl who got rescued from this shit just a few miles away from me- so fucking scary Reply

heart breaking.



I live in PA and am only 45 mins away from the Amish girls that were sold to some POS. Reply

I bet all of us can look back at our days in elementary/middle/high school and realize that at least one of our classmates in foster care dealt with this. I had a classmate in 11th grade that was prostituted by her foster family. Word got out and people made fun of her. I'm not any better because I didn't stick up for her. "Oh, that's fucked up..." and went on to my next class. I had a classmate in 4th and 5th grades that was beaten by his foster family. Like, cigarette burns put out on him beat.



This is amazing. Nothing disgusts me more than child sex abuse Reply

I didn't watch the video yet, but I'm glad he's talking about it, when I volunteered for Amnesty International, sex trafficking was one of our biggest missions. I honk I should go back to nonprofit work again, I stopped after 2008 and I really shouldn't have. Reply

Wow, he's so amazing for this. Putting his money where his mouth is, amazing. I fucks with Ashton Kutcher honestly. Reply

More celebs need to actually give a fuck Reply

I usually can't stand Ashton but this is v important work so I support him 1000% Reply

IA this is great of him Reply

https://traffickcam.com/



this is an app you can download, when you're in a hotel room you take a few pictures to get added to a database so that investigators can find out where traffickers are/have been this is an app you can download, when you're in a hotel room you take a few pictures to get added to a database so that investigators can find out where traffickers are/have been Reply

"when children are taken out of trafficking there is not enough support for them and most end up being trafficked again"



This is the god awful truth. :\ Reply

there's a YTer i'm subbed to who had a storytime about this and it was just so heartbreaking bc it was her friend who tricked her into it. i've also been reading some analyses on how the current model for criminalization of sex work also harms victims of sex trafficking.



it's all just so saddening and like a lot of issues there's a lot of anti-factual moral superiority getting in the way of actual solutions. Reply

For real Reply

I'm really proud and impressed he did this. Reply

human trafficking is so fucking insidious. the building a friend of mine used to live in went from having no traffickers to more than a dozen within the span of just over a year and no one seems to be doing anything about it despite it becoming an open secret Reply

We need more celebs to give a fuck and not use these things simply for PR purposes. Reply

good for ashton to use his celebrity status for good. im really impressed by his dedication to this work. i live in the east bay and our area is known for being one of the worst sex trafficking areas. Reply

I lost it when he spoke about the two year old man.



A part of your soul leaves your body the first time you see abuse.



Kids are innocent man. Kids deserve to live their lives. Kids deserve to be happy. Reply

A part of your soul leaves your body the first time you see abuse



this truth Reply

awesome. all the standing ovations for him.



there's a lot of people in the US who still need to wake the eff up. i saw so many comments during the time of the women's marches from people who were like "oh my god women in this country have it so good what about women and children in foreign countries who are sex slaves and trafficked." HI THAT ISH HAPPENS HERE TOO GET EDUCATED. Reply

i wasnt really a fan of ashtons before but seeing how pissed he was at the SAG awards and now this makes me stan him, ngl. i had zero knowledge that he was involved in something like this and i commend him for it. this is amazing, heart breaking, soul wrenching work. this is why ppl who say celebrities should just shut their mouth and entertain are fucking morons. look at the things ashton is able to do with that platform and his money. his an actor lecturing popmous mfers on capitol hill about their lack of effort to protect their own citizens. he's doing more than our representatives. Reply

What happened at the SAG awards that made him angry? Reply

This is so horrific. I'm nauseous.



I really appreciate him investing in programs and software like these instead of something that can make him more money like most others. Reply

