Ashton Kutcher beseeches the Senate about ending human trafficking
- Ashton Kutcher spoke yesterday to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on ending modern slavery and human trafficking
- Outlined the work his organisation, which he co-founded with Demi Moore, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, does: develops software to “leverage technology to combat predatory behaviour, rescue victims, and protect vulnerable children"
- Talked about how technology is simply "a tool without will, the will is the user of that technology" and while it can be used to enable slavery but it can be used to fight it
- Spoke about the need for financing but explained how the technology would become more cost effective over time
- Conveyed how we need to be doing better preventative work and to go after the "pipeline" and used the foster care system as an example. Children in foster care are four times more likely to be exposed to sexual abuse. Further, when children are taken out of trafficking there is not enough support for them and most end up being trafficked again
- Closed by outlining the differences between sex and labour trafficking, how they need different legislations and how economic consequences should not outweigh moral consequence (sweet summer child)
The entire session can be seen on C-Span
source
I live in PA and am only 45 mins away from the Amish girls that were sold to some POS.
this is an app you can download, when you're in a hotel room you take a few pictures to get added to a database so that investigators can find out where traffickers are/have been
This is the god awful truth. :\
it's all just so saddening and like a lot of issues there's a lot of anti-factual moral superiority getting in the way of actual solutions.
A part of your soul leaves your body the first time you see abuse.
Kids are innocent man. Kids deserve to live their lives. Kids deserve to be happy.
this truth
there's a lot of people in the US who still need to wake the eff up. i saw so many comments during the time of the women's marches from people who were like "oh my god women in this country have it so good what about women and children in foreign countries who are sex slaves and trafficked." HI THAT ISH HAPPENS HERE TOO GET EDUCATED.
I really appreciate him investing in programs and software like these instead of something that can make him more money like most others.