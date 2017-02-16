The Music of The Young Pope

PAPA - il papa

-GQ does a few interesting articles about the eclectic soundtrack for the Young Pope
-One of the big things that makes The Young Pope so intersting is it's use of contemporary music set to traditional (glamorous) catholic backdrops.
-Academy award winning director/creator Paolo Sorrentino is a fan of electronic music
-One scene features Jude Law getting ready to address the clergy set to 'Sexy and I Know It' by LMFAO
-Sorrentino gives full credit to the editor, who nervously suggested the track. Sorrentino ended up loving it and kept it immediatley.
-Sorrentino speaks more about the music of the show in another GQ profile (here)

So the finale aired on Monday for those of us in the US. It's not the biggest audience for HBO (on par with Veep) but it's an unexpected critical hit for them with low financial risk on their end. Honestly some of the best TV I've seen. Ever. The music plays a big part.

Did you watch The Young Pope at all? Thoughts?

