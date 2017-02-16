The Music of The Young Pope
-GQ does a few interesting articles about the eclectic soundtrack for the Young Pope
-One of the big things that makes The Young Pope so intersting is it's use of contemporary music set to traditional (glamorous) catholic backdrops.
-Academy award winning director/creator Paolo Sorrentino is a fan of electronic music
-One scene features Jude Law getting ready to address the clergy set to 'Sexy and I Know It' by LMFAO
-Sorrentino gives full credit to the editor, who nervously suggested the track. Sorrentino ended up loving it and kept it immediatley.
-Sorrentino speaks more about the music of the show in another GQ profile (here)
So the finale aired on Monday for those of us in the US. It's not the biggest audience for HBO (on par with Veep) but it's an unexpected critical hit for them with low financial risk on their end. Honestly some of the best TV I've seen. Ever. The music plays a big part.
Did you watch The Young Pope at all? Thoughts?
What I did see was very wtf and for the life of me, I still dont really know what the actual plot is.
just for that let's address the cardinals scene alone
Should I try again? I'm sure it's well made and all, but there's so much good tv lately that I hate to watch something as if it's homework...
It's very bizarre though, and not super traditional television.
And yeah. The soundtrack is brilliant.
also i cant get enough of the soundtrack. that spotify Playlist is my life 🙏🙏🙏
I'm surprised it aired here in europe much earlier than the us tbh.
it seemed boring, nothing was really happening? i dont understand what the show is about/what the plotline is?
To me, why I like it is... it's TV in a way I've never seen before. It's very cinematic and lots of care is taken in every aspect (writing, acting, sets, music). Things do come together in the end for some semblance of plot, but really it's about the journey of all the characters. And the big questions you are asked to ponder along the way....
My favorite moments are the closing titles in Episode 4 about Greenland (lmao), the meeting between Lenny and the Italian PM, and every scene set to Pulaski at Night. I'm not crazy about the finale but it doesn't take away from the experience.
Much as I worship Jude, Cardinal Voiello killed me. He feels like something out of a Fellini or Wertmüller film. Loved him and hope he gets a lot of recognition.
I love the opening credits.