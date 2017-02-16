The Music of The Young Pope

I haven't watched this yet, but literally everyone I follow on twitter is obsessed with it, so maybe I should. Reply

So good! I'd love to hear what you think. It's so cinematic.



I tried to watch the first 2 episodes but they kept knocking me out faster than any sleeping pill.



It's definitely a hard show to get into at first because... really the plot really isn't super traditional as far as TV goes. Like in True Detective, there was a big bad and a mystery to solve. But for TYP it's much more open ended and focused on character development. It def gets more engaging the longer it goes on. Reply

I haven't watched the entire season yet but I still can't believe this is an actual show (and I say this in a 100% positive way)



just for that let's address the cardinals scene alone Reply

I'm only on ep 5 but I fucking love this show so much Reply

I'm one of those lapsed Catholics who has a weird thing for men in religious vestments- and Jude Law is DOING IT for me as High Fashion Pope- but I watched the first ep and just could not get into it.



Should I try again? I'm sure it's well made and all, but there's so much good tv lately that I hate to watch something as if it's homework... Reply

Yes, try again. It's difficult to get sink your teeth into at first but keep going, I promise it's quite beautiful. Reply

it takes about two or three eps to really get into it, but I wouldn't marathon so you can ~think on the plot. the second half of the season is sublime. Reply

When I binged Westworld, I kept seeing commercials for it. Is it any good? Reply

[2]





It's very bizarre though, and not super traditional television. Reply

Best thing I have seen in a while. The show looks like some brilliant Italian film. Everyone in it is wonderful as well. Particularly like Silvio Orlando. I need to get it on DVD and watch it again, I feel like I missed subtle things.



And yeah. The soundtrack is brilliant. Reply

I've seen the entire series twice now and I think it gets better w multiple viewings. Things came together that I just didn't notice the first time around. Reply

ia silvio orlando killed it. any napoli related joke killed me! Reply

Thirded for Silvio, The last scene between him and Sister Mary killed me and yet no words were spoken. Reply

the entire cast functions so well together, i can't wait for a second season! Reply

i cant believe jude law is the finest actor of our generation wow



also i cant get enough of the soundtrack. that spotify Playlist is my life 🙏🙏🙏 Reply

He really is an incredibly talented actor. This was a super fun showcase for him. Reply

I agree. This was his best work in quite some time. Reply

I loved everything about this tv show, I'm so ready for more of it already.



I'm surprised it aired here in europe much earlier than the us tbh. Reply

initially only watched it b/c of how much i've enjoyed sorrentino's other work and !! it was so worth it. Reply

i watched it and i loved it. so beautifully done, excellent writing, amazing actors. and jude law is all shades of hot. Reply

I like the background music with the postal service vibes Reply

Hah! This one? It came to mind immediately.



I absolutely loved the music for The Young Pope. And Jude Law could so get it. Reply

i don't even know what to think of this show it's so fucking wild i can't tell if it's good or not Reply

My aunt was telling me about this during the Super Bowl and I was on the fence but I guess I should watch it now. Reply

this show is so weird and out there and i rly love it Reply

I felt so dirty for finding Jude Law hot in this. Whatever though I'm going to hell. Reply

Loved it. I didn't expect to laugh that much. Senza Un Perché, Levo, and the opening music are my jam. Reply

I've so busy and trying to watch less TV during the week but this weekend, let me perch myself on Jude Law's receding hairline and indulge in this marathon. Reply

i got through about half of the first episode.

it seemed boring, nothing was really happening? i dont understand what the show is about/what the plotline is? Reply

It's about god. And there is not plot. Basically. lmfao Reply

sooo what's so great about it? Reply

maybe i'll finish the first episode and see if i change my mind Reply

You'll need more than the first episode to decide if you like it.



To me, why I like it is... it's TV in a way I've never seen before. It's very cinematic and lots of care is taken in every aspect (writing, acting, sets, music). Things do come together in the end for some semblance of plot, but really it's about the journey of all the characters. And the big questions you are asked to ponder along the way.... Reply

this show is so fucking zany and I love every minute of it. Reply

It's so good and weird and surreal and ridiculous and brilliant. I was hooked from the first scene.



My favorite moments are the closing titles in Episode 4 about Greenland (lmao), the meeting between Lenny and the Italian PM, and every scene set to Pulaski at Night. I'm not crazy about the finale but it doesn't take away from the experience.



Much as I worship Jude, Cardinal Voiello killed me. He feels like something out of a Fellini or Wertmüller film. Loved him and hope he gets a lot of recognition.





