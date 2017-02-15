|| oh wtf! ||

Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x05 Promo "Home" + Sneak Peek



[Synopsis]The Rocinante chases an asteroid as it hurtles towards Earth.




[Synopsis]Stand by! Miller is risking his life, but he might be the one who needs saving.

---
Apologies for the late post, cable acting up here in my area with some channels not working right and Syfy was among them. Thoughts on tonight's ep? That next episode title tho...


