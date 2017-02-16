Camila Cabello covers Billboard

there is too much material here Reply

tyra would not approve of the lack of smize Reply

Jesus her team is in overdrive. Peggybundy said she has a song lined up w pitbull and j balvin too. I hate her but shes gonna succeed lol Reply

She has a song with Big Sean too Reply

ew Reply

the savior of pop Reply

mess at "Gone Girl". Reply

If they are referencing her ability to ruin other people's lives without any remorse, they got it right Reply

Lmaooooo Reply

LMAO Reply

lol irl Reply

oooooop Reply

I don't particularly care for her but I give her props for obviously having a good PR team behind her. Reply

She is not messing around with this promo. Good for her.



Edited at 2017-02-16 04:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Ew why Reply

The article talks about how she sang 45% of the group's lines.



I'm shocked at this brand new information.





She hasn't been in touch with anyone from the group.



They hate each other, so of course.





She hangs out with Troye Sivan and Taylor Swift and they do "chill stuff" together.



Does she get a check every time she mentions Taylor?





She exchanged numbers with her Uber driver because they connected over being hopeless romantics.



No comment.



Edited at 2017-02-16 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

"The article talks about how she sang 45% of the group's lines."



just because you sang it doesn't mean it was good?? fuck her raspy voice Reply

I can't believe producers took such flop decisions and let her sing so much. Her voice is so damn annoying. Reply

The article talks about how she sang 45% of the group's lines.



lmao these Nicole Scherzinger aspirations. Aim for 95% and then we'll talk! Reply

She always looks so sad/dead in the eyes like one of the Toddelrs & Tiaras girls.



Also, please don't let her turn into Taylor Swift 2.0, I know I'm a cynic but I don't think the rest of the world needs another ~Hopeless Romantic Popstar. It's 2017, Trump is President, ain't nobody got time for that nonsense. Reply

Love her Reply

Her thumb is driving me crazy Reply

And her no-neck-ness Reply

And her wearing these awful turtlenecks. Reply

So she sang 45% of the material whilst encouraging the other girls to follow their own voices?



Ok. I don't understand why vermin like her are allowed to succeed Reply

don't do amy dunne like that Reply

i know nothing about fifth harmony why do people hate her Reply

She's racist, her FB got hacked and she had a lot of private messages with her cousin from around the time they were on XFactor talking about how she was clearly the best one of the group, and then she called Normani the n-word.



Back then all the girls were actually friends. Then on Camila's 18th birthday she told the girls she was just gonna spend the weekend with her family, when in actuality, Taylor Swift was throwing her a star-studded birthday...without inviting the rest of the group. That's around when it started to become clear that the group weren't all besties, and since then Camila has been clinging to every celeb that will take her. Reply

y i k e s ok ty! Reply

she's a racist and tried to sabotage the group by having sex with ty dolla sign while onstage Reply

