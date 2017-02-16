Camila Cabello covers Billboard
Cover Story: @CamilaCabello97 talks solo music & moving on from Fifth Harmony https://t.co/Km2KRuE44B #CamilaOnBillboard pic.twitter.com/awQYcamS5R— billboard (@billboard) February 16, 2017
Camila Cabello's debut album is due out this fall.
The article talks about how she sang 45% of the group's lines.
Camila says she encouraged the other girls in the group to follow their own voices.
She hasn't been in touch with anyone from the group.
She hangs out with Troye Sivan and Taylor Swift and they do "chill stuff" together.
She loves Rupi Kaur's "Milk and Honey."
She exchanged numbers with her Uber driver because they connected over being hopeless romantics.
I'm shocked at this brand new information.
They hate each other, so of course.
Does she get a check every time she mentions Taylor?
No comment.
just because you sang it doesn't mean it was good?? fuck her raspy voice
lmao these Nicole Scherzinger aspirations. Aim for 95% and then we'll talk!
Also, please don't let her turn into Taylor Swift 2.0, I know I'm a cynic but I don't think the rest of the world needs another ~Hopeless Romantic Popstar. It's 2017, Trump is President, ain't nobody got time for that nonsense.
Ok. I don't understand why vermin like her are allowed to succeed
Back then all the girls were actually friends. Then on Camila's 18th birthday she told the girls she was just gonna spend the weekend with her family, when in actuality, Taylor Swift was throwing her a star-studded birthday...without inviting the rest of the group. That's around when it started to become clear that the group weren't all besties, and since then Camila has been clinging to every celeb that will take her.