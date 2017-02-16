ELLIOTT

Camila Cabello covers Billboard




Camila Cabello's debut album is due out this fall.

The article talks about how she sang 45% of the group's lines.

Camila says she encouraged the other girls in the group to follow their own voices.

She hasn't been in touch with anyone from the group.

She hangs out with Troye Sivan and Taylor Swift and they do "chill stuff" together.

She loves Rupi Kaur's "Milk and Honey."

She exchanged numbers with her Uber driver because they connected over being hopeless romantics.

Source: Twitter
Tagged: , ,