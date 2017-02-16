Samantha Bee lectures Paul Ryan while dragging TSwift

Do you think she'll be sharing the same special place in Hell that tina fey and amy poehler, ONTD?



If I were her, I'd be more worried about Tom Hiddleston showing up on my doorstep at 6 am. Reply

Thread

Link

With a tupperware full of Bolognese. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still trying to wrap my head around this mental gymnastics routine



Trump was asked about the increase in open displays of anti-Semitism and xenophobia in the U.S. during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. An Israeli reporter asked what Trump would say to those in the Jewish community who “believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones.”



“Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had: 306 Electoral College votes,” Trump said. “We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right? There was no way to 221, but then they said there’s no way to 270.”



Trump went on to say that “we are going to have peace in this country,” vowing to stop crime and “long-simmering racism and every other thing that’s going on.” He also mentioned his daughter Ivanka and her family ― including her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president ― who are Orthodox Jews. Reply

Thread

Link

He is absolutely pathetic. His obsession with his ratings, with the votes.... dude, none of that is going to force people to like you!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Another day, another Paul Ryan press conference where he vows to fix healthcare and repeal Obamacare without having no actual plan for 8 years and still has none. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything is a Goddamn mess.



I live 3 hours away from the American border and the ICE officers are getting crazier and crazier when people try to go to America on vacations and/or shopping. Like, they pull you out of the car, and put you in this small cell while they check your whole vehicle. They don't let you go out of the cell, not even to the bathroom.

Cities like Nogales, Tucson, Douglan, Mcallen, El Paso, etc. wouldn't be what they are without the constant flow of Mexican people spending their hard-earned money on American stores.





Edited at 2017-02-16 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Trump and the GOP destroy America, let's see how many of those racist Americans on the border want to escape through Mexico. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Watching Ryan playing moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretending to be surprised at an award show, bland and fake, but really compelling."



lmaooo nnnnnnn 😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

i hate paul ryan so fucking much, i hope he chokes on a carrot in the middle of easter lunch and promptly goes to hell Reply

Thread

Link

Hope he gets hit by a train and is decapitated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG those TSwift burns were amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm on a verge of tears right now. I knew republicans were trying to destroy everything but this got way more serious. WTF!???!!! they are literally trying to end the world. polluting the rivers and trying to kill our animals. I don't understand =(((( Reply

Thread

Link

they never cared about the country. it's so obvious now. after 4 years i hope people realize and they never win the electoral college vote again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But they will make more $$$ and that's the important part. No fines to the EPA!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really disgusting. I really don't know how these people sleep at night. I just hope they get theirs in the end. I want every single one to be bankrupt and destitute for the fear and pollution they are spewing out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn who hates tswift in the writer room at that studio. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you think Tay Tay voted for 45 tho Reply

Thread

Link

Her scumbag dad definitely did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is saying a lot because i hate everyone involved with this administration, but i truly hate paul ryan most of all. Reply

Thread

Link

He's a spineless turd. I wanna fax him a dollar so he can pay for a new spine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do I think Swift speaking out would sway people? Probably not considering some of the heaviest hitters couldn't do so. But it's sickening that she has platform and has many young women who look up to her and she failed to speak out. This election wasn't normal. Trump winning was a direct attack on women, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ communities, etc.. it's just further proof that she only cares about feminism bc it's kewl and only when it impacts her and her pockets. She's like every other white feminist out there and there's a special place in hell for her.



Edited at 2017-02-16 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I mean, I was ~whatever~ on her before this - some of her songs are catchy and some are not great and she seems pretty desperate for attention, but she's overall a talented lady.



However, the fact that this much looney tunes shit has gone on and she hasn't said boo even though she has millions of young female fans has made me lose a lot respect for her. I don't think anyone HAS to speak out about politics, but literally every single one of my faves is firmly anti-Agent Orange. So when someone isn't, it stands out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paul Ryan being voted biggest brown noser in school...like of course he was. he's never given off that "social climber" vibe. its always been more of a "asshole since childhood" vibe. Like Trump or Ted Cruz. Reply

Thread

Link