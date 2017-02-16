Samantha Bee lectures Paul Ryan while dragging TSwift
- In what I can only discribe as something I would read here, Bee starts by making a Portrait of Republic "leader", Paul Ryan.
- But soon, she goes to highlight how spineless Ryan
wasis by saying: "Watching Ryan playing moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretending to be surprised at an award show, bland and fake, but really compelling."
- Finally, she goes for the jugular with the following advise: "Take another cue from Taylor Swift, Mr. Speaker, know when to dump the guy you've only been pretending to like to help your career" and a pic of Taylor and Tom while they were "dating".
Do you think she'll be sharing the same special place in Hell that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, ONTD?
How long before Lena Dunham writes a bigass IG post defending TSwift while still making it all about herself?
If I were her, I'd be more worried about Tom Hiddleston showing up on my doorstep at 6 am.
Trump was asked about the increase in open displays of anti-Semitism and xenophobia in the U.S. during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. An Israeli reporter asked what Trump would say to those in the Jewish community who “believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones.”
“Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had: 306 Electoral College votes,” Trump said. “We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right? There was no way to 221, but then they said there’s no way to 270.”
Trump went on to say that “we are going to have peace in this country,” vowing to stop crime and “long-simmering racism and every other thing that’s going on.” He also mentioned his daughter Ivanka and her family ― including her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president ― who are Orthodox Jews.
I live 3 hours away from the American border and the ICE officers are getting crazier and crazier when people try to go to America on vacations and/or shopping. Like, they pull you out of the car, and put you in this small cell while they check your whole vehicle. They don't let you go out of the cell, not even to the bathroom.
Cities like Nogales, Tucson, Douglan, Mcallen, El Paso, etc. wouldn't be what they are without the constant flow of Mexican people spending their hard-earned money on American stores.
However, the fact that this much looney tunes shit has gone on and she hasn't said boo even though she has millions of young female fans has made me lose a lot respect for her. I don't think anyone HAS to speak out about politics, but literally every single one of my faves is firmly anti-Agent Orange. So when someone isn't, it stands out.