Samantha Bee lectures Paul Ryan while dragging TSwift



  • In what I can only discribe as something I would read here, Bee starts by making a Portrait of Republic "leader", Paul Ryan.

  • But soon, she goes to highlight how spineless Ryan was is by saying: "Watching Ryan playing moral watchdog was like watching Taylor Swift pretending to be surprised at an award show, bland and fake, but really compelling."

  • Finally, she goes for the jugular with the following advise: "Take another cue from Taylor Swift, Mr. Speaker, know when to dump the guy you've only been pretending to like to help your career" and a pic of Taylor and Tom while they were "dating".





SOURCE 2

Do you think she'll be sharing the same special place in Hell that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, ONTD?
How long before Lena Dunham writes a bigass IG post defending TSwift while still making it all about herself?
