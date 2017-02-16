SVU Promo for 18x12: Ice-T Gets a Chance to Shine!

mythbusters

FINALLY we got a Carisi episode! Thank fuck. This season had been boring me to tears.

ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? Wasn't it great? Wasn't my bb Carisi AMAZING? And is it a coincidence that a Carisi-heavy episode was the best one of the season?
