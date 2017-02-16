SVU Promo for 18x12: Ice-T Gets a Chance to Shine!

omg I'm so glad Mariska & Chris are still close. <3 I was v worried when he left. Reply

Chris' leaving had nothing to do with Mariska. He just didn't want to work with the incoming head writer (Warren Leight) and you can tell why by the vast difference in tone of the show after he left (which really went down a lot in quality). The show really only exists because Mariska is still a huge victim's rights advocate and wants to soldier on. Once she decides to leave the show will end. Reply

i always thought meloni has issues with dick wolf. wolf is the one who negotiated money with him, and that's why meloni left. they wouldn't agree on a deal. plus, when this pic was posted i checked meloni's twitter and he's been retweeting warren leight's trump-related tweets etc recently. it doesn't seem like there's bad blood there (and why would there be? they never worked together, did they?) Reply

well it wasn't just dick wolf involved in Chris' negotiations. Warren was involved too as well as others who handle that kind of stuff. I don't think there's any bad blood between any of them, just that Chris really didn't want to do the show anymore w/o some extra compensation that no one was willing to give him so he just peaced out. I'm pretty sure Chris wasn't just as invested in the show as much as Mariska is so it was easier for him to leave especially since the show was well past its prime. Like I said it's only lasted this long because of Mariska's devotion. Take that away and this show goes poof. Reply

also omg gurl seasons 10 through 12 were tragic, how could anything be worse than that lol? that was rock bottom SVU imo. Reply

It was a good episode and Carisi was amazing as always. My one thing though is that the way this episode unfolded... it almost feels like they took all the plot points that they knew they wanted to hit during the episode and just inserted them randomly into the episode? IDK, like the older brother purposefully filming the dad beating him up happened and then it seemed like they just dropped it? Reply

right? it was surprisingly good (at least compared to this season's usual messy eps). and carisi was so good :')



but mte, they kinda dropped that. i guess they wanted to give the middle son a reason to rat on his dad? but the dad was on tape, beating his oldest son hardcore. i still don't get what the end result was. the kid was going to juvie for a few years? and the dad, what? was he arrested for all of his crimes? idk idk Reply

Yeah, it almost felt like there were multiple endings? Like, either the brother getting beaten up or Carisi sharing his story would have been fine to give the middle son a reason to tell on his Dad. But when you do both, and especially when you do one in the middle of the episode and then drop it, it doesn't work as well? Reply

right? if knowing his own brother was almost beaten to death didn't convince him, why would a sob story from carisi do the trick? but i loved what the older brother did, it was badass and touching, and i also liked carisi's little backstory, so i guess i can let it slide, lol. but the truth is the writers didn't commit to anything. Reply

Maybe they should have switched it? Because IA, both of those scenes were really touching and maybe they could have been more impactful that way? Like Carisi tells the story and the middle bro starts to crack and then seeing his older brother like that pushes him over the edge? Reply

Last night was so good...I like when it's not ~the Olivia show Reply

M F T E



i was just thinking that, when olivia isn't front and center, the show improves. especially when carisi takes her place :')



srsly tho i was surprised, this episode was legit good. Reply

I actually quite liked last night's episode, and the next episode seems like it might be good as well. I'm glad, because the previous season was meh. Reply

mte and mte. this was the first episode i really enjoyed all season. clearly the way to achieve peak SVU is to include more Carisi :') Reply

but was my boo barba in this ep tho Reply

nope! and he's not on next week, either. and then there's a 2-week break. so yeah, no barba for a while :( Reply

noooooooooooooooo what am i supposed to do without his beautiful face D: Reply

tell me about it! i'm just glad carisi had a lot of screentime last night. when barba is gone, and carisi has like 3 lines, the episode is 100% pointless imo. Reply

