February 16th, 2017, 12:59 pm babarsuhail New Music - Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me source Tagged: music / musician (pop), new music post, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
For better or worse all her songs sound like her I guess. Generic as hell but you can always tell it's her.
He is a great producer, so his remixes are awesome, but he has like no understanding of melody, so his original material just falls apart. I dislike almost all of his own material
Breathtaking vocals from Selena per usual.
Edited at 2017-02-16 02:48 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-16 03:24 pm (UTC)