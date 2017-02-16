she don't sound like this. so much autotune. Reply

All of these songs sound the same please make it stop 😭 Reply

this is so true, i was making a playlist for a party with songs from last year and this january and i was really bored with how much all of the songs sounded alike, when will people get bored of this music I can't have Justin Bieber on another successful song Reply

Mte Reply

i like it, but it's like a basic version of kiiara's "gold" Reply

that's what it was reminding me of... i'm gonna go listen to that instead Reply

A very generous Selenator gifted this to me last night and i have had it on repeat since. It's so, sooooooooo good. Reply

no ty Reply

lmaoooo Justin's face has me dying 😭 Reply

omg you totally had me thinking for a min that I called him the wrong name lmao Reply

hahaha Reply

Hate hate hate the lyrics in the pre chorus but like everything else. Reminds me of christian pop. Reply

I heard the Weeknd put out a song too?



For better or worse all her songs sound like her I guess. Generic as hell but you can always tell it's her. Reply

he's featured on a song with an artist in his xo crew, nav. Reply

Relieved to realize this is another artist and not a Tyga typo LOK Reply

It's ok. I wish it had a proper Chorus instead of that music breakdown. Reply

it could be worse, it could skip the chorus entirely like "Perfect Illusion" Reply

ita but it's more of a general sentiment at the entire top 40. Reply

i clicked play and went to a new tab and i literally thought an ad was playing. that opening riff is so reductive Reply

Kygo's remixes and covers can be great but I just can't get into his original stuff. Reply

Omg mte



He is a great producer, so his remixes are awesome, but he has like no understanding of melody, so his original material just falls apart. I dislike almost all of his own material Reply

This chorus is too fucking busy and doesn't even distract from how lame it is. Reply

wow a kygo song that sounds like all the other ones with same annoying repetitive shit. /shocked Reply

Kygo is t r a s h forever and ever, bye to this shit Reply

I'm halfway through and this is the song of the year already wow



Breathtaking vocals from Selena per usual. Reply

sounds like something i could get high to (i have low standards) Reply

it's definitely better than katy's



Edited at 2017-02-16 02:48 pm (UTC) Reply

her vocal sounds so strained and autotuned on the high part in the pre-chorus. but at least she's very consistent with her sound, you can always tell a selena song is a selena song Reply

it's cute. why did they release it on a thursday that's only one day, that will count for the debut? Reply

it kinda doesn't sound like her Reply

She doesn't sound good at all. This sounds so auto tuned. Reply

I hate the state of pop music. edm pls die Reply

It's okay. so many songs are missing something these days tho and idk what it is but it's annoying



Edited at 2017-02-16 03:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I like it. Glad it is Kygo's song and not her first single tho Reply

