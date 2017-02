It just don't get any betta. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, she's really promoting it? Does this mean an album's on the way?



I mean, she doesn't look/sound a hot mess, so okay. Reply

Thread

Link

no. she only recorded 2 songs. #firestella Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mimi sounding a bit rough here (although, as we all well know, it could be much, much worse). I blame Ariana Grande for malfunctioning as Mariah's horcrux. :( Reply

Thread

Link

ohmygod lololololo.. ruude lmao

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Breakdown is the best! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this song Reply

Thread

Link

What a great bounce back from NYE! Haters be like she lipped the laughter during YG's rap. Reply

Thread

Link

dont hate it Reply

Thread

Link

Me, I am Mariah was amazing and she comes back with this boring, uninspired mess? With a rapper even cornier than Nick Canon?



I'm a stan, but I can't defend this :/ Reply

Thread

Link

it's better than infinity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're not wrong, but that's not exactly that hard to do better than Infinity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so stiff and awkward. might as well just wheel her out on a chaise lounge



love this song tho Reply

Thread

Link

Does she ever not have her tits hanging out? Reply

Thread

Link

'96 was the last time they were in hiding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let me guess.. "your body your choice" makes perfect sense to you but when it comes to powerful women showing their tits.. its uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this song is EVERYTHING. classic mimi Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe these pop girls should stop choosing titles that make it too easy to clown them with because I'm struggling to be nice here. Reply

Thread

Link

Can she re-release You Don't Know What To Do instead? Reply

Thread

Link

YES PLEASE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does she always lip sync tho? here i am thinking oh ok lets see what she sounds like live after the nye fiasco and yet...smdh. if her background singers can do it live then so can she. Reply

Thread

Link

why does she always lip sync tho?



You know why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, true. idt mimi has sang live in 10 years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure she also lipped those laughters too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol...watch her lips closely, its why the camera always pulls away when it becomes too noticeable. that's the audio from the rehersal, sis. its a commonly used tactic. her mic is still on to adlib here and there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao she didn't rehearse tho. This age old debate needs to stop. Unfortunately for you your theory doesn't stand because she's singing along w the backing track for the chorus if anything. You can hear her voice with the chorus easily. Why would she need to lip a part that only requires Selena Gomez range? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not enough butterflies.







She slayed, though. I'm not even a fan and I can hear it. Reply

Thread

Link

mess. mariah needs to fire stella before she ruins the little that's left. Reply

Thread

Link