The theme for American Horror Story season 7 is... the election?

I mean we are living an American horror story so do we really need to relive it on screen too?



Edited at 2017-02-16 02:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how weird it will be. Like Putin fucking Trump and turning into a minotaur halfway through and then all of Trump's teeth fall off and his hands shrink three sizes smaller. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO THANK YOU





I DON'T NEED TO RELIVE IT





IM STILL SUFFERING





I CAN NOT Reply

Thread

Link

Too soon. Reply

Thread

Link

that's my other concern. i feel like they rushed this idea to capitalize off the election, so it's going to be a mess of a season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that person was joking when they mentioned it in the last post Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? I thought the same thing :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No lmao I was pretty srs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is going to be a mess.



roanoke was actually really good. the ending wasn't great but it was serviceable. Reply

Thread

Link

do a season like that after osp is impeached Reply

Thread

Link



And nope, it won't be a new season of American Horror Story https://t.co/hNQi715fJB — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) February 15, 2017



so...I guess there will be two shows? lol I just saw that Teen Vogue posted this earlier yesterday:so...I guess there will be two shows? Reply

Thread

Link

We literally just lived through this, it's fresh in the collective minds, there's no air of nostalgia for 2016 to work off of... why do they think we want a TV show about this?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

opportunistic? human nature to pick at a scab? trying to get jessica lange to do a 2-for-1 deal as Hillary in ACS: Lewinsky and this? mostly opportunistic tho.



I think AHS makes more sense than the doc series they're planning, because at least it's fictional; we clearly don't have enough info on what happened behind the scenes during the election and there's active obstruction to prevent it from coming out, so any attempt at a serious take is gonna be cemented in people's minds as what *really* happened, even though it's likely not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr will anyone ever feel nostalgic for 2016? it will be no one's choice of year in San Junipero Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The scariest thing possible tbh. It'll probably have something to due with the antichrist. Reply

Thread

Link

Or maybe it could be related to alternative reality (which would be awesome) akin to the Twilight Zone but I doubt it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm guessing Red Scare and Nazism with some occult mixed in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bannon would literally be a devil incarnate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too soon, god damn. At least wait to see how this shit show turns out first, jesus. Reply

Thread

Link

aren't we suffering enough Reply

Thread

Link

I'm already scared Reply

Thread

Link

but i don't want to relive 2016 Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even the energy for Trump when I remember how fucked up Brazil is right now. We have our very own Voldemort and his death eaters. Reply

Thread

Link

France is the same. Honestly, I'm starting to believe this is global nightmare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the situation in Brazil is so sad. Democracy is taking serious hits all over the world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. South Korea is in turmoil right now, and that drains me enough. I feel like the world is falling apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link