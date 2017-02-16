The theme for American Horror Story season 7 is... the election?
Ryan Murphy Reveals #AHS Will Tackle 2016 Presidential Election https://t.co/LJt0mvGPeo pic.twitter.com/YzfoecU7Zg— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 16, 2017
While on Watch What Happens Live, Ryan Murphy was asked about the new season of American Horror Story and said: "I don't have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June will be about the election that we just went through."
source
Edited at 2017-02-16 02:37 pm (UTC)
I DON'T NEED TO RELIVE IT
IM STILL SUFFERING
I CAN NOT
roanoke was actually really good. the ending wasn't great but it was serviceable.
so...I guess there will be two shows?
I think AHS makes more sense than the doc series they're planning, because at least it's fictional; we clearly don't have enough info on what happened behind the scenes during the election and there's active obstruction to prevent it from coming out, so any attempt at a serious take is gonna be cemented in people's minds as what *really* happened, even though it's likely not.
Same. South Korea is in turmoil right now, and that drains me enough. I feel like the world is falling apart.