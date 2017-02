I need more Eliot/Javier. That was kinda hot.



Also, what's with this show always making Eliot sleep with women?



And do we need to see the rape scene from last year in EVERY SINGLE 'Previously on the Magicians'?? Reply

Thread

Link

This. Seriously. Is there even a trigger warning. my heart drops every time i see it. i hoped they didn't put it in the preview, just the aftermath of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So is The Beast really gone for good? B/c they had my attention there for a minute. Especially with Charles singing. Reply

Thread

Link