Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss to star in Versace: American Crime Story
- The second, third, and fourth seasons of American Crime Story will focus on the Katrina aftermath, the Gianni Versace assassination, and the Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton scandal, respectively.
- Edgar Ramirez will play legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was murdered outside his Miami Beach mansion in July 1997.
- Ryan Murphy and ONTD? fave Darren Criss will play serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who became the 449th fugitive to be added to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in June 1997.
- Ryan Murphy has confirmed that Lady Gaga will not play Donatella Versace.
I don't hate Darren despite all those Glee years, but it'll be painful to see how Édgat acts circles around him.