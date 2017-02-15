Susan Sarandon talks about 45 and DAPL

I know I messed up earlier with no bullet points I remedied it.



BLESS YOU MODS!

Fucking idiot.

Stepmom just became a better movie cause I don't care that she dies now.

nnnnn

LMAOOOO SIS

Lmfao

I feel like this is day 373726171882 of this administration I cannot deal.





Also he's starting his 2020 campaign this Saturday at a rally in Florida...people need to protest the fuck out of it.

They're desperately advertising trying to get people to come LMAO

he won't make it to 2020

He's gonna be stuck in campaign mode until he drops (which better be soon)

i wonder if this rally was hastily planned to combat the threats coming from the intelligence community?

he's always going to have his delusional stan base so when he's criticized he goes to stoke them and bask in their misguided praise

i know, i cannot believe it's been less than a month that he's been in office. what a fucking mess.

I don't think he's even starting his 2020 campaign. He's just a narcissist who wants to have more rallies because he likes adoring fans showing up to cheer for him. It's the same reason he had those rallies for his victory tour.

IA

mte this is some dictator type shit, he made it clear after he won that he wanted these support rallies throughout his presidency

He registered on January 20th for reelection in 2020, which is NOT AT ALL NORMAL.



Obama waited until like 2011 to sign all the necessary paperwork to start the reelection process.

its such bullshit that they are framing this nuremberg rally as him running for president in 2020 when we all know he's just trying to shift optics from 24/7 negative news that ties him to Putin/Russia and instead show a room full of supporters chanting his name like he's a rock star to show the world how "popular" he is and that the media is actually lying to us.

I'm hoping sane people infiltrate the rally and boo him off the stage

finally some bernie or bust wank

Ten years ago, if you told me I was going to have to side with Debra Messing over Susan Sarandon in my future, I would've called you a liar but yet, here we are.

I was just thinking exactly this

yeah i think I would have thought the same, strange times

Just wait, she'll write another bullshit article just like the one she did when she was "sorry" she voted for Nader

Be quiet, Louise

I hate her

She is such a fucking idiot. Her and everyone like her who kept shrieking "Trump and Hilary are exactly the same! It makes no difference which one you vote for!" make me sick.



We had every fucking clue there could possibly be that Trump is a malignant, narcissistic manchild in collusion with Putin, and these assholes still helped get him elected. And they still won't admit the massive mistake they made.



Edited at 2017-02-16 04:31 am (UTC)

Trump and Hillary are exactly the same!!!!11111 people are so incredibly fucking STUPID. I have NO clue how ANYONE could look at Trump's behavior throughout the whole campaign, those fucking debates, and just his whole life in general and then at Hillary's and think 'yeah, they're the same, they both suck! It doesn't matter who gets in because both of are evil!'. It just baffles me.

it was and literally still is the bane of my existence. I literally can't talk to any of those people without bursting a blood vessel. Because I WARNED THEM. I warned them. For fuck's sake. Stop kissing misogyny's ass long enough to realize the false equivalencies here.

There was a very interesting video on VOX about how the media accidentally created false equivalence between the two candidates because they usually have the same number of reporters covering both candidates, so you ended up with 2 articles on every Trump scandal and about 10 articles on the most banal HRC scandal because all the reporters covering her wanted to write one. Don't know how accurate it is, but interesting none the less.

Cancel this bitch for thinking being woke is more important than people being deported because their abusive boyfriend reported them or dying while being denied entry into the country. Any Bernie stans still thinking any of us care about being woke when lives are being destroyed need to check themselves.

Agree about the DAPL. But I'd rather listen to Quinoa Queen Shailene on that.



Agree about the DAPL. But I'd rather listen to Quinoa Queen Shailene on that.

Asking the Inspector General to investigate https://t.co/RiPv2cm2uu — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) February 16, 2017

Chaffetz, you better pull through! COUNTRY > PARTY right now! Reply

i hate him

This idiot just wants to investigate the leaks. He doesn't give a f about the treason.

This transparent chipmunk motherfucker not giving a shit about Russia ties, god he deserves to be run out of town by an angry mob.

the fact that his town hall in SALT LAKE CITY was racuous is not a good sign lol...Mormons are typically calm.

didn't even have the courage to specify he's investigating the LEAKS in that tweet lmao, he's beyond useless. people are shitting all over him in his mentions and it warms my heart.

He's literally just asking them to investigate the leaks. BECAUSE THE LEAKS ARE THE PROBLEM HERE.

lol he's doing everything but his job to make it seem like he's doing his job. russia got emails on him.



also, why would you investigate leaks? i'd be shit scared to even touch the IC. they got sydney bristows.



Edited at 2017-02-16 04:45 am (UTC)

he can fuck off

who gives a fuck about what she has to say? was done with her dumb ass awhile ago.

Bloop

what a dumbass

