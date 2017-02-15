Susan Sarandon talks about 45 and DAPL
Today, Susan Sarandon appeared on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes to talk about
Topics talked about:
how people are wasting time attacking her for her thoughts on politics
how clumsy
pipelines especially the Dakota Access Pipeline (Susan hammered Hayes about not talking about DAPL on MSNBC)
fracking and Obama/HRC's choice to side with oils
get Keith Ellison as DNC Chair and protests will continue to happen
how America is trailing behind EU in regards alternative energy sources
how people are WOKE because of
Also he's starting his 2020 campaign this Saturday at a rally in Florida...people need to protest the fuck out of it.
he's always going to have his delusional stan base so when he's criticized he goes to stoke them and bask in their misguided praise
Obama waited until like 2011 to sign all the necessary paperwork to start the reelection process.
HER RTS
We had every fucking clue there could possibly be that Trump is a malignant, narcissistic manchild in collusion with Putin, and these assholes still helped get him elected. And they still won't admit the massive mistake they made.
Agree about the DAPL. But I'd rather listen to Quinoa Queen Shailene on that.
also, why would you investigate leaks? i'd be shit scared to even touch the IC. they got sydney bristows.
