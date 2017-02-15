FX - LEGION 1x03 Promo "Chapter 3" + Interviews with Noah Hawley, Dan Stevens, and Rachel Keller

Has this been good so far? I keep forgetting to check it out Reply

I really enjoy it, I'm a comic reader and familiar with the character and never thought there'd be a show centered around him =) It's visually, very interesting, like I said above, it has bit of Pushing Daisies vibe with the colors and cinematography. The first episode is a bit jarring, since the character is an "unreliable narrator" and the scenes reflect that, but I think it's well worth it to check out! Reply

Chapter 3??! Wait, wtf...this show started already!!!? Reply

Worry not, Kurt, it's only two episodes to get caught up on! Reply

I kind of half paid attention when my SO gave it a shot and was thoroughly confused so I need to go back and give it my full attention cause this feels like a show people are either gonna love or hate the shit out of Reply

Ah hehe, yeah this definitely is the type of show where you need to pay attention to what's going on the screen =) For some, multiple re-watches as well. I hope it doesn't turn off too many people! Reply

