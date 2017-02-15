Couture, and Paris, and Nazis OH MY! The Collection premieres on Amazon
Amazon premiered their newest TV show The Collection on 2/10.
Set in post WWII Paris it focuses on a fashion house making a name for itself, and trying to do so without destroying their family
It stars Richard Coyle, Tom Riley, and Mamie Gummer, all episodes are streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Anyone else watch?
